Analyzing Oregon Ducks' Kenyon Sadiq's NFL Draft Stock Before Junior Season
Oregon Ducks fans have had high expectations for tight end Kenyon Sadiq since he arrived in Eugene as an four-star recruit out of Idaho.
As Sadiq enters his junior season, he will become eligible for the NFL Draft for the first time in his career. While Ducks coach Dan Lanning has convinced talented NFL prospects to return to Oregon for an additional season, Sadiq could be one of the top tight end prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft should he choose to declare.
2025 will be Sadiq's first year playing without former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, Sadiq is expected to take on a much larger role in Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein's system.
In a recent ranking of 2026 NFL Draft prospects by ESPN's Jordan Reid and Matt Miller, both Reid and Miller compiled a top-five ranking of each position heading into the fall. Reid ranked Sadiq as his No. 1 tight end whereas Miller ranked Sadiq at No. 3, behind Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers and Texas' Jack Endries.
Reid also listed Sadiq as the most difficult tight end to rank out of the other prospects in the 2026 draft class.
"His touches were limited last season behind eventual second-round pick Terrance Ferguson, with Sadiq finishing with 24 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. But he showed glimpses of his potential, most notably his route running and his movement skills after the catch. With Ferguson off to the NFL and leading returning receiver Evan Stewart likely out for the season with a knee injury, Sadiq will step into a marquee role," wrote Reid.
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Commits To Oregon Ducks As Class Ranking Climbs
MORE: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction from Cleveland Browns Insider
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Predicted To Miss Big Ten Championship Game?
In April, Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer spoke to reporters about what he saw from Sadiq in spring practices.
"It's funny because as his position coach, you can see a little bit more of the flaws and stuff like that. I still think he has a lot of room to grow. Because he's such a good kid, the world doesn't deserve as good an athlete and as good of a kid. He works really really hard. He's a 'Yes sir' or 'No sir' and whatever you ask him to do, he'll do. Even if it's something nobody wants to do, he'll do it with a great big smile on his face."
"I think it is fun to watch him develop and see where he's going. I think the certainly the position he's currently in without Terrance and Pat there, it's kind of a lot more of a spotlight, so to speak, on him. It's fun to watch him grow and his personality blossom into that. I do think that he's extremely talented," Mehringer continued.
Sadiq turned heads with his athleticism during his sophomore season, highlighted by a hurdle and a touchdown in the Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State. Without Ferguson taking up valuable snaps and targets, how much will Sadiq shine in 2025?