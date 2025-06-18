Oregon Ducks 'Feel Very Good' About Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Per College Football Analyst
Despite the loss of tight end Terrance Ferguson to the NFL, the Oregon Ducks could potentially have one of the top players at the position in college football next season.
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is set to step in as one of the quarterback Dante Moore's top targets in 2025, and it's clear the hype surrounding him has continued to grow as the offseason has gone on.
On3 college football analyst J.D. PicKell recently delivered some major praise for Sadiq, saying that his confidence in the tight end is a high as anyone in the nation.
“I am as high on [Sadiq] as I am on any skill player in college football,” Pickell said. “6-foot-3, 245. Y’all, they’re throwing him screen passes. If you’re throwing your tight end screen passes, you feel very strongly about getting the football into their hands. You feel very good about their athletic prowess.”
Sadiq's unique pass-catching skillset as a tight end could allow him to post some impressive numbers in 2025. After minimal production during his freshman season in 2023, Sadiq saw an increase in usage this past season, finishing with 24 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. However, this is likely just him scratching the surface.
“They’re going to try and give him the football — on the spring game broadcast they said — like 80 times throughout the course of the season,” PicKell said. “Those are receiver numbers.”
Sadiq failed to reach the end zone the entire regular season before scoring both of his touchdowns in the first quarter of the Big Ten Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions. This was highlighted by a hurdle over a defender for a 28-yard score on the Ducks' first drive of the game. He found paydirt again with a two-yard score on Oregon's next possession.
Sadiq had already shown his potential early in the season when Ferguson had to miss time following the removal of his appendix. In Ferguson's absence against Purdue on Oct. 18, Sadiq had two catches for a season-high 58 yards in the 35-0 win.
Despite all of the offseason recognition, Sadiq is keeping his head down and focusing on improvement.
"It’s kind of just words, you know?" Sadiq said. "I mean, I’ve got to go out there and prove it. So, like I said, it means a lot coming from Stein. There's a high expectation that you have to come out every day and try to work up to. ... Just compete in every rep. It's easy just to get complacent. So, like I said, go out there and have the mindset I need to be the best, one of the best players in college football, one of the best tight ends. The coaches do a great job of being on me and holding me to a standard.”
Sadiq and the Ducks will begin the 2025 season at home against Montana State on Aug. 30.