Texas Tech Coach Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon's Biggest Offensive Threat

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Jan. 1. The Oregon Ducks have one of the most well-balanced teams, which has helped lead them to much success this season.

Several aspects of Oregon’s offense can be highlighted, and leading up to the game, Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood highlighted the way Oregon spreads the ball around in the passing game.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“They’ve got two tight ends in particular that are really good,” Wood said. “They’ve got good speed on the perimeter with receivers, good ball skills, good route running ability. … They do a good job of getting the ball into a lot of different guys’ hands to stress you.”

The Oregon Ducks spread the ball around at a high level with several receiving threats. It goes beyond just the wide receiver position, but the tight ends as well. Oregon suffered a couple of offensive injuries late in the season, notably to wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. and Dakorien Moore. The Ducks’ offense still came out firing with other receivers stepping up in their place.

"They're explosive. They can run the ball really well. They can throw the ball down the field really well. They've got great personnel. I think, schematically, they do a great job of creating a lot of conflict for you in the run game and in the passing game. Very multiple from a formational standpoint. Lot of shifts and motions you've got to handle just to match the numbers, and then they've got really good guys up front and good skill. So they're a great football team - score a lot of points - it'll be a great test for us," Wood said.

Even as the Ducks’ offense gets healthy, Oregon will continue to spread the ball around at a high level, which means the Red Raiders have a tough task ahead.

Oregon’s Tight Ends Stepping Up

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is a playmaker for Oregon’s offense and an elite receiver. It was anticipated that he would be the team’s No. 1 tight end heading into the year, and he has been consistently strong throughout the season.

Sadiq totals 509 yards and leads the team with eight touchdown receptions. One of his best games of the season came against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, when he had eight receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown. In that performance, Sadiq showed just how skilled he is as a receiver, making tough catches to move Oregon’s offense down the field.

Though perhaps underrated, sophomore tight end Jamari Johnson is another playmaker for the Ducks' offense. He is developing at a high level, and if Sadiq does declare for the draft, Johnson is prepared to step up as the team’s No. 1 tight end in 2026.

Johnson has had 24 receptions for 361 yards and two touchdowns. He had a big 41-yard touchdown reception against the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the playoff. While he may only have two touchdowns this year, Johnson has had at least one reception per game, and he adds to Oregon’s elite offensive talent.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson speaks during a media availability on Aug. 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wood and the Texas Tech defense are not counting out Oregon’s tight ends, but the Ducks will be challenging to stop. Sadiq and Johnson are physical athletes who will help push Oregon’s offense down the field against the Red Raiders.

Oregon’s Wide Receiver Depth

Ahead of the season, there was concern surrounding the wide receiver position. From the 2024 offense, Oregon lost wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden to the NFL. The player expected to step up in their place was wide receiver Evan Stewart, but he has yet to play in a game this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his knee over the summer.

Despite concerns over the position ahead of the season, Oregon’s wide receiver room has stepped up immensely. Even through injuries, the Ducks’ wide receivers have played at a high level, and quarterback Dante Moore has plenty of weapons to throw to.

Wide receiver Malik Benson leads the team with 645 receiving yards and has scored six touchdowns. Benson transferred from Florida State ahead of the season and is proving to be a valuable pick-up for the Ducks. With late-season injuries to his teammates, Benson stepped up and helped put the Ducks in a position to win.

Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan had a big game against James Madison with 83 receiving yards and one touchdown. McClellan is developing at a high level and is a reliable target for Moore to throw to, and could continue to be a playmaker throughout the CFP. As a freshman, he is putting himself in a position to earn a bigger role on the offense next year.

Oregon’s offense is getting healthy at the right moment, as both Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. were seen back at practice ahead of the game. Between the players who have stepped up and the receivers returning, Oregon will likely look to spread the ball around at a high level.

On top of the tight ends and wide receivers, Oregon has used its running backs in the receiving game as well. Wood and the Red Raiders understand that the Ducks spread the ball around, but Oregon’s talented depth can be what leads the team to a big quarterfinals win against Texas Tech.

