Oregon Ducks' Kenyon Sadiq Best Tight End Returning To College Football?
The Oregon Ducks will roll into the 2025 season with one of the more talented offenses in the country on paper. After adding in some talent from the transfer portal and returning some key figures, the Ducks should pick up right where they left off.
One of the most anticipated returning players for the Ducks is tight end Kenyon Sadiq. The junior tight end backed up the starter Terrance Ferguson, a second round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 NFL Draft, and is expected to have a featured role in the offense in his third year in Eugene.
Sadiq's rise has not gone unnoticed. PFF graded Sadiq as the one of the best returning tight ends at the Power Four level. His 80.6 rating is second only to Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, who touts an 87.4 grade.
After the Ducks' spring game on April 26, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he wasn't shocked with Sadiq's rapid development since arriving at Oregon in 2023.
"I've seen it every day that he's been here. It's a guy that's constantly improved," Lanning said. "He's worked really, really hard, embraced whatever role he's wearing for the team, and been able to help us since the day he got here. So I think you saw somewhat from Kenyon what we get to see every single day in practice."
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said everytime he sees Sadiq on the field, he's confident he will make a play.
"That's what I tell coach Mehringer every day when I see him. Just give him the ball. Kenyon just makes plays, man. Every opportunity you've got to find the best players and of course we have multiple of them, but you've got to give 18 the ball and he's going to make a play. I'm glad to have him on my team. Overall, I'm blessed to have him, and he's a freak...I'm glad to have him on my team," Moore said.
Sadiq isn't the only weapon the Ducks' have on offense. In addition to the hulking tight end, Moore has a couple of speedsters on the outside that could seriously elevate this offense to new heights.
A big part of the Ducks offense in 2024, wide receiver Evan Stewart got help on the outside when Lanning and Oregon brought in Florida State transfer Malik Benson and true freshman Dakorien Moore.
Benson, who was ranked as the No. 21 wide receiver in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, and Moore, a consensus five-star recruit, are welcomed additions to the team after the loss of wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Tez Johnson to the NFL Draft.
Led by Moore and supported with Sadiq, Stewart, Benson, and Moore in tow, the Ducks' passing offense shouldn't skip a beat, even after all the losses to the NFL.