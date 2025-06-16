5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Predicted To Commit To Oregon Ducks Over USC, Alabama?
The Oregon Ducks have been making a strong push to bring in the top recruits from the class of 2026. One recruiting target for the Ducks is five-star safety Jett Washington. Luck could be turning around for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, as the program is a favorite to land the five-star recruit.
On3’s Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction that Washington will commit to the Oregon Ducks. Washington is the No. 27 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 safety, and the No. 1 player from Nevada. He is one of the top recruits in the nation, and comes from an athletic family, as he is the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Wiltfong believes that based on how well Oregon has done while targeting Washington and based on those he has talked to with knowledge of his recruitment, the five-star recruit will commit to Oregon.
Washington has also shown interest in the Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Washington visited Eugene earlier in the month for an official visit. The visit helped push Oregon past the other schools ahead of his decision.
Following his visit, Washington talked to On3 about how Oregon made him feel at home.
“The coaches made me feel like I have been there 50+ times and that it’s a home for me,” Washington said. “I spent time with coach Tosh [Lupoi], coach Hampton, and coach Lanning. Their message was that I am a priority and Oregon is a great fit for me.”
The Oregon Ducks are coming off their first season in the Big Ten. Lanning and the Ducks had an undefeated regular season and became conference champions. The team is progressively improving each season and looking to make a push in the College Football Playoff.
Washington has seen how well Oregon is doing in season and credits Lanning for the team’s success.
“What continues to excite me is what Dan Lanning is building and the connections I have with the coaches,” Washington told On3.
While Washington does not have an official commitment date set, the trip to Oregon was his most recent official visit, with no other dates set.
“The overall visit was great and the feeling was special,” Washington said. “Getting around the players, seeing more of the area and my talks and meetings with the staff were some of the highlights.”
The Oregon Ducks have received eight commitments from the class of 2028. The recruiting class ranks No. 8 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per On3. Despite few commitments, the program is bringing in top players such as five-star tight end Kendre Harrison.
Oregon has five defensive commits including four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, and four-star safety Xavier Lherisse.
The Ducks have not had the best luck with recruiting between players decommitting or being the player’s top choice, but the recruit picking another school. Oregon recently received a commitment from one of the top wide receiver recruits, four-star Messiah Hampton, and the momentum could be shifting for the Ducks.
While Washington does not have his commitment date set, he could be the next addition to the Ducks’ recruiting class, pushing the program up in the rankings for the class of 2026.