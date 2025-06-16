Oregon Ducks Pushing To Flip Four-Star Recruit Tommy Tofi From Cal
The Oregon Ducks have made a positive impression on a handful of their top recruiting targets over this past weekend including four-star interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.
Despite pledging to Cal earlier this month, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks were able to get the newly-minted Golden Bears commit on campus for an official visit.
Tofi spoke with 247Sports about how his visit to Oregon went and shared what the Ducks want to accomplish this upcoming season.
"One thing that I learned about this trip is that this program has three missions they want to accomplish this year: the Joe Moore Award, to win the Big Ten again and win a National Championship," Tofi told 247Sports.
The No. 6 interior offensive lineman and No. 97 player in the class according to 247Sports rankings, Tofi met with nearly the Ducks' entire offensive coaching staff.
"I I had great conversations with the whole offensive line coaching staff and coach Stein, telling me how they'd use me in their offense and telling me that I was their missing puzzle piece in this offensive line group," Tofi said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Tofi has the potential to play on Suindays if he reaches his potential in college.
"Massive two-way lineman who offers a ton of positional versatility. Owns tackle length, huge hands, and a jarring punch. Shows above average balance and lateral mobility as a pass protector. Boasts a rare combination of size, fluidity, and the ability to finish. Possesses as much upside as any offensive lineman out west with the potential to become an NFL Draft pick," Biggins said.
Although Tofi is currently committed to Cal, his visit to Oregon definitely gave him something to think about.
He is one of the best offensive lineman on the West Coast, regardless of position, and would be a big get for Oregon if they are able to pull off the flip. The Ducks haven't had the best luck recruiting the offensive trenches to begin the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Oregon missed out on five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, who pledged to Miami over the Ducks and Georgia. Earlier during the spring, Oregon lost their highest rated commit when four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene flipped to Washington.
Oregon has no offensive linemen committed in their 2026 recruiting class, However, they are are on the receiving end of a crystal ball prediction from the 247Sports Staff Projection for five-star offensive guard Immanuel Iheanacho.
If the Ducks kick off their offensive line recruiting class with Iheanacho and Tofi, it would give them a solid foundation to head into the beginning of summer with. Expect the Ducks to begin to fill out their recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 35 in 247Sports rankings.