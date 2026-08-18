Oregon Lands Key Game Day Visit From Four-Star Quarterback Recruit

After a busy summer for coaching staffs around the country recruiting the 2027 cycle, the recruiting race is just beginning for some of the 2028 class's most coveted prospects, and one Oregon target just locked in his game day visits for the coming season.

Four-star quarterback Josiah “JoJo” Boyd is set to visit Eugene on Sept. 18 when the Ducks host Portland State to open the 2026 season, he announced on social media.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field with his team for warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Moreno Valley, California, product is ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the 2028 cycle and the No. 10 prospect in the state of California per 247Sports.

Although the Ducks are the early favorites in the race to land Boyd's commitment, the pursuit will not come without competition. Boyd's list of game day visits is a key example of that.

The quarterback posted he has four visits currently scheduled. He will begin his tour at USC on Aug. 29 when the Trojans open the season against San Jose State. He will then visit LSU on Sept. 5 when the Tigers host Clemson before making his way to Oregon on Sept. 18. Boyd will then head back to Southern California for a Sept. 19 visit to UCLA when the Bruins host Purdue.

Oregon Leads Boyd’s Recruitment as USC, LSU and UCLA Stay in Pursuit

Oregon has already established itself as the team to beat for Boyd. The Ducks offered him back in May, which gives coach Dan Lanning and quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai an important early connection with one of the top quarterbacks in the class.

Rivals' Greg Biggins and Brandon Huffman have both logged predictions for Boyd to commit to Oregon. On3’s Justin Hopkins has also made the same prediction.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Oregon is far from alone. Kentucky, under former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, has emerged as another team with some traction as Boyd explores his options.

USC is also a major threat largely due to its proximity and Lincoln Riley's reputation for developing quarterbacks.

UCLA has gained some momentum as another in-state option, and LSU, on the other hand, gives Boyd an opportunity to evaluate an SEC program during his recruiting process.

For now, Oregon has the clearest momentum, but Boyd's four scheduled visits will give him a chance to evaluate several programs before narrowing his focus.

Why Oregon Could Be the Right Fit for Josiah Boyd

Boyd's skill set could fit naturally into what Oregon has built offensively under Lanning.

As a junior, Boyd threw for 2,620 yards and 19 touchdowns with just three interceptions while adding 462 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, according to 247Sports.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon also could be a good fit due to its recent track record with quarterbacks. Bo Nix became a Heisman Trophy finalist and first-round NFL Draft pick after transferring to Eugene. Dillon Gabriel is yet another player who was able to successfully develop in green and yellow, leading the Ducks through a 13-1 season and a Big Ten championship. Dante Moore has also taken a major step forward since arriving at Oregon.

That development could make the Ducks especially appealing to Boyd.

Oregon's quarterback room also offers a potential path for him to develop rather than being forced into immediate action. Five-star quarterback Will Mencl is committed in the 2027 class, but by the time Boyd arrives, the Ducks' roster could look significantly different.

That could give Boyd the time he needs to learn adjust to the college game and eventually compete for the starting job.

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd outruns a dive by La Quinta's Sebastian Osorio on a quarterback keeper during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beyond the quarterback room, Oregon's continued investment along the offensive line and at wide receiver and tight end could also provide Boyd with the supporting talent needed to succeed.

The Ducks still have plenty of work to do before Boyd makes a decision, but securing his first game day visit to Eugene gives Oregon another opportunity to build on its early advantage.

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