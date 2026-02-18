Oregon Ducks Setting Key Visits With Top Recruits

Key Oregon Ducks recruiting targets have announced their plans to take an official visit to Eugene to visit Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks staff in person, and June 19-21 is gearing up to be one of Oregon's biggest recruiting weekends of the summer.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Visits

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley, four-star cornerback Donte Wright Jr., four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr., and three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi have announced plans to visit Oregon in June. They will be joined by Ducks commit Avery Michael, a three-star offensive tackle, as well.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lex Mailangi

The Ducks have two offensive tackles committed, but Mailangi projects as an interior offensive lineman. The Mater Dei prospect could fit well in Oregon's recruiting class, especially as the Ducks continue to invest in the offensive line through the transfer portal each season.

Donte Wright Jr.

Both Lockley and Mailangi are currently uncommitted, but Wright has been pledged to the Georgia Bulldogs since June 30, 2025. Lanning and company are among the schools trying to flip Wright away from Georgia, and an official visit over the summer is certainly a good sign.

Wright also has plans to visit UCLA as the Long Beach Poly product appears to be exploring some options closer to home.

Brandon Lockley

Lockley is an elite linebacker out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and he has visits with Alabama, Duke, and Nebraska before making his way out to Oregon, per 247Sports. Lanning and company only added two linebacker recruits in the 2026 recruiting class, so the position feels like a higher priority in 2027.

Tae Walden Jr.

On his X account, Walden has announced his plans to visit Clemson (May 29-31), Missouri (June 5-7), Georgia (June 12-14), and Oregon (June 19-21). He also holds offers from Notre Dame, Florida, and LSU.

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The elite athlete out of Collierville, Tennessee, is the No. 245 prospect in the country, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Oregon Ducks 2027 Recruiting Class, Targets

Typically, Oregon receives the most commitments after spring and summer visits, but some prospects have already made their decisions. The Ducks currently have five recruits committed:

- Cameron Pritchett, four-star edge

- CaDarius Miller, four-star running back

- Avery Michael, three-star offensive lineman

- Drew Fielder, three-star offensive lineman

- Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning and the rest of his staff are involved with a number of other prospects as they look to fill out the class. The Ducks will host more recruits and commits on summer visits, but Oregon's coaches also hosting visits throughout the spring. Per 247Sports' Blair Angulo, five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is visiting Eugene from March 14-15, among trips to Miami, Texas, LSU, Notre Dame, and USC.

Per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Oregon recently made the top 10 for five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou. In addition, Rivals reporter Steve Wiltfong reported that Oregon could make a push for the No. 1 recruiting class in 2027 with prospects like four-star wide receivers Dakota Guerrant and Julian Caldwell, four-star running back Noah Roberts, and four-star defensive linemen Rashad Streets and Kasi Currie.

If the Ducks continue to recruit high-profile prospects, then the summer is set to be filled with star-studded visitors.