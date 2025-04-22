Can Oregon Ducks Land Elite Linebacker Recruit Nick Abrams Over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan?
The Oregon Ducks hosted four-star linebacker Nick Abrams over the weekend as Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff continue to recruit some of the top defensive prospects in the country.
Abrams is a consensus four-star recruit, and he is the No. 243 overall prospect, the No. 18 linebacker, and the No. 6 recruit out of Maryland, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He announced a final list of programs in March: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, and Oregon.
The Ducks certainly don't have proximity on their side, but Abrams seemed to enjoy his visit across the country to Eugene, Oregon. Abrams spoke to On3's Steve Wiltfong about his time at Oregon.
“The message for Oregon was simple. . . . They told me I have abilities mentally and physically that kids out of high school don’t have and with (linebackers) coach Brian Michalowski, coach Tosh Lupoi, and coach Dan Lanning they can get me where I want to go," Abrams told On3. "I spent a lot of time with the players, Brandon Finney, Na’eem Offord and Trey McNutt. Getting their perspective on Oregon and listening to them talk about the reasons they chose it over other top schools."
Not only are Finney, Offord, and McNutt all defensive backfield recruits that were members of Oregon's 2025 class, but they are also prospects that traveled across the country to play for Lanning and the Ducks. With Finney from Maryland, Offord from Alabama, and McNutt from Ohio, there might not be a better group of players to share their experience with Abrams, a Maryland native.
Before the Ducks can fill out the 2026 recruiting class, spring and summer visits are a key part of the process. Experiencing a game in Autzen Stadium can also convince a recruit to commit to Oregon, but spending valuable time with the coaching staff and players is more difficult to come by during the middle of the season in the fall.
Will Abrams join four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips as Oregon's second commit at the position?
MORE: Dan Lanning EXCLUSIVE: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Toughest Road Games In Big Ten Slate
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Details Quarterback Dante Moore's 'Swagger' And 'Arm Talent'
Going into the season, the Ducks defense is expected to be led by experienced linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Devon Jackson. However, Lanning understands the importance of stacking talented recruits at every position.
Oregon's coaching staff signed the No. 4-ranked recruiting class in 2025, according to On3's rankings. The Ducks landed talented linebackers Nasir Wyatt and Gavin Nix in that class after signing a trio of four-star linebackers in 2024: Kamar Mothudi, Brayden Platt, and Dylan Williams.
In addition to Abrams, Oregon is heavily pursuing a number of elite defensive recruits in 2026, including four-star cornerback Elbert Hill, five-star EDGE Richard Wesley, and five-star safety Jett Washington.
Wiltfong and On3 also caught up with Washington after he visited the Ducks as part of a big group of recruits that were in town for the weekend.
”My favorite thing about Oregon was being able to see a practice and them in action along with talking to the coaches. I think really just what the programs has done the last couple years and they want me to be a part of it.”
According to On3's rankings, Lanning and his staff currently hold the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation. 247Sports has Oregon ranked at No. 13. Although early in the cycle, the Ducks are seemingly on pace to sign another elite class.