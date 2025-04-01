Oregon Ducks Leading Tackler Bryce Boettcher Adds 10 Pounds For Spring Football
Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher spoke to the media after Tuesday’s spring practice. Boettcher isn’t playing for the baseball team this spring and addressed that it has changed things for his preparation heading into football season this fall.
Bryce Boettcher Focused On Football Over Baseball
Bryce Boettcher had a breakout 2024 season with Oregon. He led the Ducks in total tackles with 94. He announced that he would be returning to Eugene for the 2025 season, as opposed to entering the NFL Draft. This is a decision Boettcher believes will be beneficial for him in the long run.
"I love my Ducks. I love my hometown. If I had another year of eligibility and didn’t use it, I’d feel like I’d regret it down the road,” Boettcher said. “Nowadays in college football, it’s often times beneficial to do that.”
Boettcher was initially a walk-on for the football team, and worked his way up to be a key piece of the defense. In addition to football, Boettcher has also been a member of the Ducks baseball team. He was even drafted by the Houston Astros in the 2024 MLB Draft. He has not been playing baseball for the Ducks this spring and is solely focused on football.
“I’m 100 percent football focused right now. I’m just developing myself as a football player,” Boettcher said. “I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been hitting a little bit, watching the (baseball) team play and not being a part of it, I’m still getting in there cages because I miss it, but solely football focus right now.”
Boettcher says that he still has a love for baseball, but being the best football player he can be is his priority. He also mentioned that not playing baseball has had an effect on his weight.
“Still hitting (a baseball) a little bit, just for the love of the game,” Boettcher said. “This offseason was my first that I haven’t been doing baseball, where I usually drop about 10 pounds…I put on about 10 pounds so I’m sitting at around 230 right now, which I think is great.”
A Veteran Leader On Defense
Bryce Boettcher is now one of the veteran leaders on defense. He will be the one this year wearing the “green dot” for the defense; being the player on the field with coach-to-player communication in his helmet. Jeffrey Bassa primarily wore the green dot last season for the Ducks defense.
“Having the green dot, I think it’s just another opportunity to help the team win,” Boettcher said. “I just try to be myself. . . . Maybe I’ll try to be a little more vocal, but I like to lead by example.”
Boettcher will be turning 23 this summer and will be one of the Ducks most experienced players when the season kicks off in the fall.