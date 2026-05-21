Oregon's LeGarrette Blount Jr. Offer Exposes Interesting Recruiting Trend

The Oregon Ducks’ recruiting offer to 2028 athlete LeGarrette Blount Jr. is a key story circulating for the Ducks at the end of May. Not only is Oregon already looking ahead to the future, but it could be on its way to earning another legacy commit.

Blount is the son of legendary Oregon running back LeGarrette Blount. Coach Dan Lanning already has a pair of legacy commits in the 2027 class, and continues to extend offers to legacy players who could etch their own names in Ducks history.

Oregon Ducks’ Legacy Recruits

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the media during the post game press conference following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Three-star linebacker Sam Ngata committed to Oregon in January. The 2027 recruit was the first legacy in the 2027 recruiting class. He’s the son of Haloti Ngata, who played defensive tackle for the Ducks from 2002 to 2005 before playing in the NFL and winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden joined Sam Ngata as another legacy commit in the 2027 class back in April. While his brother Elijah Molden played for the Washington Huskies, his dad Alex Molden played for Oregon from 1991-1995. Alex was also a cornerback and helped the Ducks reach the Rose Bowl in 1995. He later got drafted by the New Orleans Saints and competed in the NFL through 2003.

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have a history of recruiting legacy players in the past. Outside of the upcoming recruits, quarterback Akili Smith Jr. is a notable legacy the program secured a commitment from. The class of 2025 four-star is the son of former Ducks starting quarterback Akili Smith, who spent a couple of years with the team.

Despite redshirting his true freshman season, the younger Smith quickly became a fan favorite in Eugene. Lanning and quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai haven’t hesitated to praise Smith’s potential and arm talent, showing that they have a lot of belief in him as an individual.

Running Back LeGarrette Blount’s Oregon Ducks Career

January 1, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks running back LeGarrette Blount (9) prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

LeGarrette spent nine seasons in the NFL after playing for the Ducks from 2008-2009. The former running back started out as a JUCO player, before the Ducks extended an offer.

At Oregon, LeGarrette set a program record in 2008 with 17 rushing touchdowns, which also made him the Pac-10 scoring leader. He entered his final season with Ducks on numerous preseason watchlists, including the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s top running back and the All-Pac-10 preseason watchlist.

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He went on to the NFL, where he competed for six different franchises after being an undrafted free agent. He’s tied for the most Super Bowl wins by a former Duck with three rings and finished the 2016 season with the New England Patriots as the NFL rushing touchdowns leader.

His son will look to pave his own path at the collegiate level and potentially the pros. Blount is just finishing up his sophomore year of high school but is already a three-star recruit in the 2028 class. Blount plays both wide receiver and safety, but was recruited by Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples.

The Ducks still have work to do to secure a commitment, with it being two years out from his collegiate debut. According to 247Sports, the Oregon State Beavers and the North Carolina Tar Heels are among the teams in the mix for Blount.

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