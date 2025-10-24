Oregon Legend Kenjon Barner's Heartfelt Response to Ducks Freshman Dierre Hill Jr.
The Ducks seemingly struck gold with another talented running back in Dierre Hill Jr. The freshman continues to show off his ability to create explosive plays and is earning his position as one of Oregon’s top ball carriers.
During Hill’s first collegiate media appearance, he spoke about the mentorship he’s received from former running back Kenjon Barner – one of the most beloved players by Ducks fans. Barner responded to Hill’s comments on Thursday.
“Nothing but love and admiration for this kid,” Barner posted on social media.
Hill Opens Up About Barner’s Mentorship
The Oregon freshman discussed his relationship with Barner, who he said continues to be around the program.
“Kenjon is an amazing mentor,” Hill said. “I had a full spring to talk to him and just get to know him. He was like here coaching us as well, giving us pointers and tips.”
Barner starred in the Ducks’ backfield, where he spent three years playing alongside LaMichael James. Barner returned to Oregon for his senior season in 2012 despite being considered a top running back prospect.
In 2012, he finished top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting and gave a five-touchdown performance against the USC Trojans, where he set a school record with 321 rushing yards.
“It's really been great, especially him being an Oregon legend,” Hill said. “That's truly a blessing to me. A guy like him, a Hall of Famer, it's honestly just the best. I don't know how to put it all into words, but I feel like my actions show louder than words.”
Hill is close to exceeding Barner’s freshman season statistics in every rushing category with still five regular season games left. Hill is tied with Barner in freshman rushing touchdowns with three and is 38 rushing yards from passing him. Hill has carried the ball 27 fewer times than Barner as a freshman so far.
Barner and Hill embraced following Oregon’s win over Penn State earlier in the season. Hill averaged 8.2 yards per carry, rushed for 82 yards and received a touchdown in that high pressure game.
“When we had our moment and I got that hug from him, that was just truly everything,” Hill said. “I was just embracing it, because not a lot of people can say they hugged Kenjon Barner and got valuable time from him. It was just truly a blessing and an honor.”
Ducks Backfield Loaded With Young Talent
Hill isn’t the only true freshman running back the Ducks have who has fans hyped for the future. Jordon Davison joins Hill as the two freshmen who’ve contributed in the backfield.
Davison leads the team in touchdowns this season. Both Davison and Hill talked about their tight bond ahead of Oregon’s game against Wisconsin.
“When we got here, it was like we'd known each other our whole lives, honestly,” Hill said. “We bought into the same things, the same culture and we leaned on each other. Now, we're just succeeding by leading each other on and working out hard with each other. We push each other back and forth every day, and I stay on him and he stays on me.”
The duo has combined for 11 of the team’s 19 rushing touchdowns this season and 579 rushing yards.