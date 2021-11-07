Oregon Ducks Lineman Ryan Walk Injured vs. Washington

Walk had become an integral part of the offensive production.

One of the most notable, welcome surprises in 2021 has been the development of former walk-on lineman Ryan Walk, who had been playing at an All-Conference level in recent weeks.

That run came to an end unfortunately as he sustained an injury on the last play of the third quarter against Washington. He needed assistance to get off the field and then went into the medical tent.

On the next play, George Moore replaced Walk at left guard, pulled and led the way for a 19-yard Travis Dye touchdown to give Oregon a 24-9 lead.

Walk had spent the previous five games as the Ducks starting center. Four of the starts were because of Alex Forsyth being declared out but against Washington, Walk still got the start despite Forsyth being active. Both players rotated in at center throughout the game and Walk played some left guard, too.

This story will be updated with postgame comments from head coach Mario Cristobal.

