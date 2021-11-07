Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Ducks Lineman Ryan Walk Injured vs. Washington

    Walk had become an integral part of the offensive production.
    Author:

    One of the most notable, welcome surprises in 2021 has been the development of former walk-on lineman Ryan Walk, who had been playing at an All-Conference level in recent weeks.

    That run came to an end unfortunately as he sustained an injury on the last play of the third quarter against Washington. He needed assistance to get off the field and then went into the medical tent. 

    On the next play, George Moore replaced Walk at left guard, pulled and led the way for a 19-yard Travis Dye touchdown to give Oregon a 24-9 lead. 

    Walk had spent the previous five games as the Ducks starting center. Four of the starts were because of Alex Forsyth being declared out but against Washington, Walk still got the start despite Forsyth being active. Both players rotated in at center throughout the game and Walk played some left guard, too. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    This story will be updated with postgame comments from head coach Mario Cristobal. 

    More from Ducks Digest

    JUCO DB Keionte Scott discusses 'Amazing' official visit to Oregon

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @DylanMickanen

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    IY3A7238
    Football

    Oregon Ducks Lineman Ryan Walk Injured vs. Washington

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17108887
    Football

    Halftime Thoughts: No. 4 Oregon Leading Washington Despite Ugly Game

    1 hour ago
    Alex Forsyth Colorado
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Active But Not Starting vs. Washington

    2 hours ago
    Spencer Webb Colorado
    Football

    Five Questions Ahead of No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

    7 hours ago
    seven-mcgee-touchdown-vs-colorado
    Football

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

    9 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal UCLA 2
    Recruiting

    IMPACT: Oregon Loses Two Commits in One Week

    Nov 5, 2021
    jackson-shelstad-oregon-visit
    Recruiting

    2023 PG Jackson Shelstad Includes Oregon in Top Three

    Nov 5, 2021
    Zeke Berry Oregon Visit
    Recruiting

    Zeke Berry on Oregon: "Feels like home to me"

    Nov 5, 2021