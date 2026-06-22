Oregon Ducks Players Add Intriguing Twist To Loaded Recruiting Weekend

The Oregon Ducks current players did something intriguing with recruits during the final official visit weekend of the year.

The Ducks hosted an exciting group of blue chip recruits (including five-star athlete/wide receiver Xavier Sabb) in Eugene as coach Dan Lanning looks to add to his 2027 recruiting class which ranks No. 7 in 247Sports team rankings. The Ducks have 19 commits, including two five-star prospects in wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and EDGE Rashad Streets.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks warm up to host Portland State in the Ducks season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Making a push for more elite talent, the Ducks recruiting pitch got a boost from current players, who could become teammates with the rising star recruits, if they choose to join the Oregon football program.

Oregon Ducks Players Add Intriguing Twist To Recruiting Weekend

During visits, recruits pose in Oregon uniforms for photos and videos, often seen on social media. Lanning, other coaches and family sometimes jump in some of the photos... However this weekend, there were current players posing with the recruits.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson posed with four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright. This is notable as it highlights one of Lanning's "DNA traits" for the culture of Oregon Football - connection.

4-Star TE Anthony Cartwright with Jamari Johnson 👀 pic.twitter.com/OWl8rmF8hL — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) June 21, 2026

Pairing recruits with current stars can help a prospect picture what it would be like to be teammates or in the same position room... It certainly adds a personal touch. It also might help jumpstart those relationships, so that the young recruits feel a level of comfortability or friendship with a current player. A peer-to-peer pitch hits different... especially when it comes from a player like Johnson.

With former Oregon star tight end Kenyon Sadiq off to the New York Jets after being a first round NFL Draft pick, Johnson is primed for a massive season. In 2025, Johnson earned All-Big Ten honorable mention as he helped the Ducks make the College Football Playoff Semifinal. He finished with 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns... and those numbers could ignite in 2026 as he and quarterback Dante Moore continue to establish their connection.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For a player like Cartwright, who is considering Oregon among other teams like the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans and Miami Hurricanes... It suggests the Ducks team is welcoming with a roster that is fully bought-in on helping the future of the program.

The Ducks are in good position to land Cartwright's commitment, at 88.7 percent per On3's predictions.

The tight ends from Oregon are becoming one of the strongest positions groups, with five current former Ducks in the NFL including Sadiq and Los Angeles Rams' Terrance Ferguson.

4-Star DL Brayden Parks (@BraydenParks27) with Tank Jones 🦆



Potential teammates in 2027 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xm1Ji9YvJd — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) June 22, 2026

Johnson wasn't the only current Duck to take the time to connect with a top prospect and join them in their photos. Anthony "Tank" Jones, who is a freshman, and former five-star recruit per 247, popped in with four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks. It's another example of helping build position group relationships early.

Parks is an Illinois-native and is considering Oregon among the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Illinois Fighting Illini and Ohio State Buckeyes, and others. Notre Dame certainly has the proximity advantage over Oregon, as his high school (Brother Rice) is only 70 miles away. Currently, On3's predictions give Notre Dame an 89.9 percent chance to land his commitment.

Oregon Reveals New Helmet?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Ducks have been on the cutting edge of fashion, and are synonymous with "cool Nike uniforms." However the flexed something new during the final official visit recruiting weekend.

During the sessions there was a new helmet never seen before and it's garnering a lot of attention and questions to if it's a hint to what the Ducks will be wearing on the field in 2026.

New Helmet for Oregon is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MkaCPlVyw0 — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) June 20, 2026

Oregon cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood posted the photo on his Instagram story and the helmet was again seen worn by four-star recruit Tae Walden in his photos.

The electric helmet is green with a white stripe, face mask and Oregon "O" on the sides. It's a nice blend of a more traditional football helmet look and different than the Ducks' wing look.

Maybe it is a hint into Oregon's uniform combinations for 2026. Fans reactions online were overwhelmingly positive due to the use of school colors and the mix of a modern style with an old-school vibe.

Whether it be helmets or current players posing in photos... from social media, it looks like the Ducks recruiting weekend made a big splash. The Ducks recruiting pitch remains strong with development, facilities and uniforms - and now - a layer that is player-powered.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.