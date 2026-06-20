Oregon Ducks Threatening To Add Two More Five-Star Recruits On Offense

The Oregon Ducks 2027 recruiting class is threatening to go from strong to scary if coach Dan Lanning lands two more five-star recruits... which is very much a possibility. As powerhouse programs all over the country host for the final official visit weekend, there are only seven recruits that are ranked as five-stars (per Rivals rankings) that have not committed yet.

Oregon's chances of landing two of those seven uncommitted recruits are rising. And they are both on offense.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest on five-star athlete/wide receiver Xavier Sabb and five-star offensive tackle Ismael Camara.

Oregon Trending For Five-Star Recruits Xavier Sabb And Ismael Camara

If Lanning's Ducks were to land even one more five-star recruit, the 2027 class could be making a case for one of the most dangerous in the country. To land both, would certainly jump Oregon's class ranking into top-five or possibly even top-three in the nation.

Sabb, who is visiting Eugene this weekend and already posting photos from the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, is trending heavily towards Oregon per On3 - The Ducks currently have an 84.2 percent chance of landing his commitment.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Sabb decides to be a Duck, it'd be a huge recruiting boost for wide receivers coach Ross Douglas. Douglas and the Ducks already secured a commitment from five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant on June 16 for the 2027 cycle. The future of the Ducks receiver room looks bright, with an impressive trend: Guerrant became the fifth consecutive five-star wide receiver recruitto commit to Oregon in the past five recruiting classes.

To add another five-star receiver recruit in the 2027 recruiting class is a massive statement that "The Team Out West" has big staying power, and is not limited by region. Sabb is from Glassboro, New Jersey. The Ducks have commits from 14 different states in the 2027 recruiting class, and New Jersey would make it 15.

Sabb's commitment would be massive, while the 6-foot-6, 340-pound offensive tackle from Texas, Camara, is literally huge. Camara also has offers from SMU, the Texas Longhorns, the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, who are strong contenders, among pretty much every national powerhouse. However, Oregon and coach A'lique Terry currently have a 76.3 percent chance of landing Camara, per On3, despite him taking an unofficial visit to Texas this weekend.

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team parade before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

He's originally from Le Mans, France, before moving to East Texas at the end of his freshman year of high school.

The underrated part of these two offensive recruits is the statement it makes for the Ducks offensive identity: speedy (track star) Sabb represents the explosiveness often correlated to Oregon while Camara's strength and size shores up the trenches of a physically menacing Ducks offense.

The Ducks already have two five-star recruits committed in Guerrant and edge rusher Rashad Streets. If both Sabb and Camara commit to the Ducks, Oregon would total four five-star recruits, which would currently be the most in a class, tied with the Miami Hurricanes and former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, per 247 Sports rankings.

As a bonus, cornerback recruit Hayden Stepp is considering Oregon and he is a five-star rated by ESPN and a four-star by Rivals.

One interesting note on Guerrant is when he committed live on national television, he also shed light into his plans and determined mindset.

"I've got my senior year, and then I'm gonna early enroll, and then I'll be there in January. I'm trying to ball immediately. I'm trying to get on the field," Guerrant said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a good sign that the young prospect knows that his five-star status doesn't guarantee anything and is willing to put in the work needed to get playing time.

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Commits

Nationally, the Ducks rank No. 8 in the On3/Rivals team rankings and No. 6 per 247Sports. Oregon has 19 commits, which are listed below.

* Five-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

* Five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods, MI)

* Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)

* Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

* Four-star linebacker Toa Satele (Mililani, HI)

* Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

* Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

* Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

* Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

* Four-star inside offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, Kansas)

* Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

* Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Illinois)

* Four-star safety Malakai Taufoou (San Mateo, California)

* Four-star defensive lineman Achilles Reyna (Seattle, Washington)

* Three-star tight end George VanSandt (Portland, Oregon)

* Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

* Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

* Three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington (Happy Valley, Oregon)

* Three star EDGE Josh Christensen (Lake Oswego, OR)

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