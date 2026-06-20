Oregon Tight Ends In NFL Face Injury Update, Big Training Camp Questions

The Oregon Ducks have five tight ends preparing for NFL training camps. While there are "ProDucks" competing across the league at every position, the Ducks' tight end pipeline to the NFL is emerging as one of the most impressive with more than one star player and plenty of intriguing storylines.

There is some mixed news that ranges from a rookie with sky-high expectations, a rising-star second year player and a couple athletes on the roster bubble.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | Oregon Ducks on SI Darby Winter

New York Jets' Kenyon Sadiq, Los Angeles Rams' Terrance Ferguson, New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles' Johnny Mundt and Jacksonville Jaguars' Patrick Herbert are all in the news.

New York Jets Tight End Kenyon Sadiq

Sadiq's NFL career is starting with a small hurdle to overcome.

Sadiq went through a minor procedure for a hernia injury that Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Sadiq played through during the 2025 season with the Ducks.

After not being able to participate in the Jets' organized team activities in May, there is some progress in regards to Sadiq. During New York's minicamp, Sadiq was able to get some work in, off to the side.

Welcome to minicamp. Cade Klubnik and Kenyon Sadiq working off to the side, out of view. #Jets pic.twitter.com/IAFGpAmnPz — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 16, 2026

During OTAs, Sadiq was seen getting some rehab in. Good news is, the timing of Sadiq's hernia procedure will align well for him to participate for NFL training camp in July.

Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq rehabbing on a distant field during a Jets OTA practice on Wednesday. He recently had a minor medical procedure. pic.twitter.com/z14XN82qPn — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) June 12, 2026

"He’s a dynamic player. He had a dynamic college career. It’s not hard to envision how to use a guy like that at this level. It’s not hard how to envision how to use a guy like that in our offense," said Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

After being selected in the first round, Sadiq became the first Oregon tight end to reach that milestone since Russ Francis was taken No. 16 overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Los Angeles Rams' Terrance Ferguson

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) catches a pass during pregame warm up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The most decorated tight end in Oregon football history, Ferguson is entering his second season in the NFL with major break out potential. Ferguson looks to take on a bigger role in Los Angeles in 2026, as it appears that the Rams will take full advantage of his versatility, utilizing more 13 personnel and heavier tight end formations.

A vertical threat, Ferguson has a chance to help stretch the field for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Ferguson flashed his upside during his rookie season, finishing with 11 receptions on 25 targets for 231 receiving yards, three touchdowns, and an impressive average of 21 yards per catch.

However, those numbers could climb as the Rams deploy the second-year weapon more. Unlike last season, Stafford is entering training camp healthy, which can only help build the chemistry between him and Ferguson.

Ferguson was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after becoming the Ducks' all-time leader among tight ends in receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16) while ranking second all-time in receiving yards (1,537).

New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) with his daughter before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Johnson signed with the Saints in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and has climbed his way up the depth chart from the practice squad. Johnson has become the proven Duck tight end in the NFL.

Fresh off his most productive season yet, Johnson is entering his seventh NFL season in New Orleans... and with another former Duck through him the ball in quarterback Tyler Shough. New Orleans is trending up with offensive minded coach Kellen Moore utilizing Johnson as a key piece.

In 2025, Johnson landed the big contract: a three-year, $30.75 million contract extension. He went on to total 889 receiving yards on 77 receptions and three touchdowns, despite some turnover at quarterback. The last three seasons, Johnson's production has climbed higher and higher and Saints fans are hoping the trend continues with Shough now the official starter.

At Oregon in 2019, he played in the final 10 games after missing the first four due to injury, finishing with 30 receptions for 467 yards and four touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles' Johnny Mundt

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Johnny Mundt (86) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mundt signed with the Eagles during NFL Free Agency and is entering his ninth NFL season. An impressive feat, considering Mundt was an undrafted free agent, signing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. The veteran has carved out a unique role for himself in the league and excels as a blocker.

In 2025, Mundt had the seventh-highest pass blocking grade and ninth-highest run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is familiar with Mundt, as he was backup quarterback in Los Angeles when both played for the Rams. Of couse, Oregon State fans know Mannion as the Beavers former quarterback from 2011-2014.

Mundt played for Oregon from 2013-2016, earning Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention and Dudley Randolph Clarke Memorial Award (Team's Most Improved Player) in his final season.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Patrick Herbert

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, left, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert (47), tight end Shawn Bowman (49) and Travis Hunter (12) stand on the sideline during the National Anthem before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Herbert is entering his second season in the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025 as an undrafted free agent. He made the practice squad for the 2025 season and then signed a reserve/future contract with Jacksonville in January.

While Herbert has yet to record a stat with the Jaguars, he has made his impact felt. Jacksonville has a deep tight ends room but Herbert enters training camp with a chance to wow and make the 53-man roster, after spending a year adjusting to the team and the NFL.

He appeared in 41 games over three seasons (2022-24) with the Ducks and totaled 31 catches for 388 yards and four touchdowns.

The Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers aren't scheduled to face off in 2026, to the disappointment of Ducks fans hoping to see the Herbert brothers on the NFL field at the same time.

Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert, left, and his brother Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks fans are getting used to seeing their fan-favorites suit up on Sunday's as Oregon has now had at least six players taken in the NFL Draft in each of the last four seasons.

Under Oregon coach Dan Lanning, Oregon set a program record for most players selected in a single NFL Draft in back to back seasons in 2025 and 2024... And perhaps the 2027 NFL Draft will again shatter Oregon's record.

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