Oregon Ducks' Matayo Uiagalelei Addresses Newfound Leadership Role
Oregon Ducks junior Matayo Uiagalelei has established himself as a top defensive end nationally heading into his third year of college football. The Oregon standout looks to replicate the impressive production from his first two seasons and help the Ducks back to the College Football Playoff (CFP) in 2025.
Uiagalelei spoke at Big Ten Media Days as he prepares for his junior campaign. He joined coach Dan Lanning, linebacker Bryce Boettcher and tight end Kenyon Sadiq as Oregon’s representatives in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday.
The junior star enters the 2025 season not only as one of the program’s key players on the field, but as one of their veteran returners. During Media Day, Uiagalelei spoke about his growing role as a leader.
“I wouldn't consider myself like a vocal leader, but I've definitely been trying to push myself out my comfort zone for the betterment of the team,” Uiagalelei said. “If I’m one of the four guys (returning), I definitely have a responsibility to speak up and be a leader for our guys.”
Uiagalelei named linebackers Boettcher, Teitum Tuioti and Devon Jackson as the other returners at the position group.
The Ducks come off their first Big Ten season, where they posted a 13-1 record. The program defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Conference Championship. Lanning’s squad went on to play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP quarterfinal, but the season ended there following Oregon’s lone loss.
Uiagalelei played a big role in the Ducks’ success a year ago. He led the Big Ten last season with 10.5 sacks and recorded 12.5 tackles for a loss. The defensive end earned himself a spot on an All-Big Ten team by both the media and coaches, also forcing two fumbles in his 14 appearances as a sophomore.
The defensive staple's success with the program started as a freshman. He recorded 18 total tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups back in 2023. Uiagalelei showed that he still has the potential to grow through his numbers taking a big leap between his first two seasons.
Uiagalelei’s play on the field isn’t the only area he’s becoming more comfortable with. The junior is embracing his larger leadership role with the team, especially within his position group.
“I don't think I'll ever be like a super vocal guy. I think I feel like leading one-on-one, pull someone aside,” Uiagalelei said about his leadership style. “Especially for our room, the outside back room, and then that kind of turned into the front, so just the D line and outside backers.”
The defensive end was part of a group of Oregon players who joined Lanning at a leadership retreat earlier this spring. Lanning gave Uiagalelei words of encouragement when it comes to his impact on the group.
“He told me I had a bigger influence on the team than I probably thought I had. I don't necessarily need to be the 'Rah rah' guy I was pretending to be last year, because we kind of had real vocal leaders,” Uiagalelei said. “So this year I'll probably be more of a vocal guy, but just for me to realize I do have some influence on the team and people see me kind of as an experienced guy. I do have a little bit of responsibility to lead these guys.”
Uiagalelei is set to take the field for Oregon again on Aug. 30 against Montana State when the season kicks off at Autzen Stadium.