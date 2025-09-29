Oregon Ducks' Matayo Uiagalelei Boosts NFL Draft Stock Against Penn State
In what was an epic game that delivered two overtimes worth of drama, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the White Out in Happy Valley.
The 30-24 double overtime thriller featured some of the best players in the country and some of the most talented NFL Draft prospects college football has to offer. Add in the fact that the NBC game was in prime time, there’s arguably no greater stage in the regular season for an individual to showcase their skills.
Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei took advantage of the stage in a way that very few players are capable of. The junior standout has played on the biggest stages before, and also led the Big Ten with 10.5 sacks last season, so it should be no surprise that he performed while under the microscope. However, inexplicably, Uiagalelei has gone under the radar from the general discourse surrounding elite defensive players for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Maybe it’s due to the fact that Uiagalelei’s been so good for so long. Maybe it’s due to the lingering stigma that Oregon doesn’t play defense and can’t be physical in the trenches. Whatever it is, it’s undoubtedly off base as the Ducks have not only captured a Big Ten title already since joining the conference, but they’re starting to look like they can do it again. Against two NFL-level tackles, Uiagalelei registered four tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and a pass breakup.
Uiagalelei has received fringe first-round grades and as low as third-round grades from some NFL scouts and draft analysts, but with this steady play and improved run defense, coupled with his natural size, change of direction skills, and strength, he’s playing his way into being an undeniable first-round draft pick, and a high one at that. There’s plenty of season left, but Uiagalelei is up to four sacks with seven regular-season games remaining.
“Matayo Uiagalelei is supremely talented but that is no match for his effort. That is the kind of guy that screams "safe" draft weekend. His hustle alone will create,” David Syvertsen of Ourlads Scouting Services said.
“With his well-rounded skill set, Uiagalelei reminds me of JT Tuimoloau, who led the Big Ten in sacks in 2024 and was a 2025 second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts. Neither player wows with their get-off, but both are agile and play with polish, physicality, and strength. It is easy to envision Uiagalelei becoming a solid pro,” The Athletic's Dan Brugler wrote earlier this season.
If Uiagalelei registers back-to-back double-digit sack seasons within the Big Ten, the pre-draft process can be a formality. Uiagalelei is the type of player to take each week the same, and the Oregon staff is the same, so don’t expect the standout to fall off production-wise.
“We’re onto the next game. We gotta keep improving, keep going. We’re going to see some great teams in this league. It’s an unbelievable league, what an unbelievable atmosphere,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning told NBC's Kathryn Tappen in the postgame interview.
There’s much to be excited about from the Oregon Ducks and Uiagalelei is near the top of the list.