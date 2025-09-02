Why Oregon Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Is On Pace To Be College Football's Best
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is one of the front-runners to win the John Mackey Award, which is annually awarded to the best tight end in college football, even though it may feel premature to mention that at this point.
The 6-3, 245-pound junior hauled in a 20-yard reception for a touchdown, and the highlight play is making waves online.
Sadiq isn’t just garnering national recognition for the college football world; he’s quickly becoming one of the most highly regarded players for the 2026 NFL Draft. In an NFL Draft big board by Yahoo Sports, Sadiq was named the No. 11 player overall and the No. 1 tight end.
“An excellent athlete who runs like a gazelle. Sadiq wasn't used frequently in 2024. But Oregon's staff still found a variety of ways to draw up plays for him, including run plays like jet sweeps. Sadiq is dangerous with the ball in his hands and can create explosives on any touch with his speed and balance,” said NFL analyst Nate Tice.
“He is a good enough athlete to split out against defensive backs. He is also a very willing blocker, even in-line, and more than holds his own in that area. Sadiq is about to have a big season and I have him as my top pass catcher, receiver or otherwise, entering 2025,” Tice added of Sadiq.
Sadiq isn’t a sleeper anymore. This offseason, Sadiq was named to the annual “Freak’s List,” which compiles what is thought to be college football’s most absurdly talented athletes into a list heralded by both NFL scouts and the general public alike. His rare combination of size, speed, and agility for a tight end is almost too good to be true.
"The 6-3 Sadiq came to Oregon two years ago at 220 pounds but is now 255. He’s much leaner this season thanks to healthier eating, which he said has enabled him to go from 12-13 percent body fat to about 10. He vertical jumped 41.5 inches this summer, power cleaned 365 pounds and bench pressed 435," said The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.
Just one game into the season, Sadiq showcased those freakish characteristics. Whether it was showcasing his power and effort as a blocker both in line and in space, or displaying his unusual leaping ability by jumping over defenders, or just pure speed like he did on his touchdown reception, Sadiq was as advertised and then some against Montana State.
The scary part? Sadiq still has plenty of room to grow. From a drop here and there to a missed punch that leads to being off balance as a blocker, Sadiq can still improve in those areas. He’s already rounding into a dominant player, but should he reach his peak capability, and it looks like he will, he could be the uncontested best tight end in the nation.