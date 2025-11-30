Oregon Ducks’ Unsung Hero Wins MVP in Rivalry Game Against Washington
After reaching his fourth-straight 10+ win season and finishing 11-1 in the 2025 regular season, Oregon Ducks (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) coach Dan Lanning has officially tied Chip Kelly's record at a 46-7 start through the first four seasons.
The Ducks extend the longest active road winning streak to 12 straight, but still trail their Pacific Northwest counterpart in their all-time historic series, 50-63-5.
During the 26-14 victory over the Washington Huskies (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, the Oregon special teams stood out from the rest of the groups.
MVP: Atticus Sappington
'AutomAtticus' stole away the headlines with one of the finest kicking performances in program history. Redshirt senior kicker Atticus Sappington, the local kid from Portland, Oregon, finished a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals, including a career-long of 51 yards. He put up 12 of Oregon's 26 total points, nearly half.
He also hit the game-winning field goal a few weeks back against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. With Australian senior punter James Ferguson-Reynolds as his holder, the special teams tandem has been pretty reliable thus far, currently 15-for-19 (79.0 percent) and 44-for-44 on extra points (100 percent).
Sappington did have memorable field goal misses at Penn State Nittany Lions and vs. the Indiana Hoosiers. Keep that in mind as the postseason nears.
Honorable Mention: Malik Benson
Senior wide receiver Malik Benson had the crucial catch and punt return at Iowa to help save the season, and now the 64-yard touchdown while turning on the jets after the grab to save the outcome of this game at Washington. He had to hit the 'Breaking the Dub' celebration in the end zone after.
Benson finished with a career-high 102 receiving yards and one touchdown on five receptions vs. the Huskies. He has stepped up when the offense has needed him the most with all the injuries at the wideout position this season. The speedster has played himself into possibly hearing his name late in the sixth or seventh round of the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.
Honorable Mention: Dante Moore
Hard to believe that it took redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore a total of 25 career games to get his first-ever rushing touchdown. The dual threat used his feet on a one-yard keeper for six points early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 10-0, showing off his versatility as a leader and offensive threat.
Through the air, Moore completed 20-for-29 passes, 289 receiving yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions on an 87.1 quarterback rating over rival Washington. The ball placement from the prospective future top-10 NFL Draft pick was on the money throughout, once again. Every time the Ducks needed a momentum shift, the cool, calm young man answered the call under center.
The defending champions will not be playing in the Big Ten Conference championship, but the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) and No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) will be this upcoming Saturday, Dec. 6, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Oregon is expected to host a first-round College Football Playoff game in Eugene, Oregon, on either Dec. 19 or 20. The selection show will air on Sunday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. PT.