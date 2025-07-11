Oregon Ducks' Matayo Uiagalelei, Dillon Thieneman Earning 2026 NFL Draft Hype
As the college football season approaches, it won’t be long until gameplay proves which top upperclass talents are ready to make the jump to the next level.
Set to lead the Oregon Ducks defense this fall are EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei and safety Dillon Thieneman. Both players are predicted to go early in the 2026 NFL Draft, with The Athletic recently listing them among the top 15 defensive underclassmen in college football.
Uiagalelei comes in at No. 6 in The Athletic’s list and only trails Clemson Tigers T.J. Parker for the best EDGE prospect.
“With great size and terrific first step, Uiagalelei (6-5, 270) combines quick, active hands with great length as a versatile, savvy pass rusher who has not yet hit his ceiling,” The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner said.
The defensive end made 11 starts in 14 appearances as a sophomore. Uiagalelei recorded 38 tackles (12.5 for a loss), forced two fumbles and led the Big Ten in the regular season with 10.5 sacks. His play earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten first team by the media and second team by the coaches.
After entering college as a consensus top 80 player nationally and impressing as a true freshman, Uiagalelei made big improvements between 2023 and 2024. Many fans and media members like Baumgardner believe he still has a lot more to give, especially given that he just turned 20 years old.
Thieneman joins Uiagalelei as another Duck who may very well hear his named called early in next spring’s NFL Draft.
The safety enters coach Dan Lanning’s program this season as one of the nation's top transfers, coming from Purdue. The former Boilermaker won Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023 following a standout season and only built on that as a sophomore.
“A complete athlete and weight-room warrior, Thieneman is an elite ball tracker capable of wearing basically any hat on the back end,” Baumgardner wrote. “He was mainly a free safety as a freshman but time deep, in the box, in the slot and even played some as an outside corner as a sophomore.”
MORE: Shedeur Sanders 'Way Better' Than Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Says NFL Receiver
MORE: Power Rankings Shift For Ohio State, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Ahead Of Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: Best Coach In College Football?
In 2024, Thieneman led all Big Ten defensive backs with 104 tackles in 12 games. He also tallied 70 tackles (four for a loss) and broke up seven passes.
Between the year-by-year improvements that both Oregon defensive players have shown and the overall talent they’ve showcased in their first couple seasons, it not unfathomable to see them rise through prospect rankings.
Multiple NFL mock drafts have Uiagalelei going in the 10-30 range in the first round of the 2026 draft. Meanwhile, Thieneman is also suspected to go in the first round, with ESPN listing him as one of the top safeties.
The Ducks did lose some staples of their 2024 defense, as defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, defensive end Jordan Burch, defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa were all drafted into the NFL. Can Uiagalelei and Thieneman continue Oregon's success in the draft?
With the addition of Thieneman and the return of Uiagalelei, as well as other key contributors, the production of the Oregon defensive unit shouldn’t take a huge drop off.
If Thieneman and Uiagalelei help the Ducks stay one of the top defenses in the nation and maintain impressive stats while doing so, there’s no reason why the pair wouldn’t join their former teammates at the next level.