Oregon Ducks' Matayo Uiagalelei First Round Prospect In 2026 NFL Draft?

Oregon Ducks EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei is predicted to go in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, with recent mock drafts predicting him to be selected by the New England Patriots. Can Uiagalelei build on an impressive 2024 campaign?

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Ahead of the 2025 collegiate football season, projections are already being mocked up for where players will land in the 2026 NFL Draft, and there’s a strong presence of Oregon Ducks.

One of Ducks coach Dan Lanning’s best chances at producing another first-round draft pick is Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei. The junior is looking to build off a career year, and many mock drafts have him going early in the first round.

Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pro Football Network’s Brentley Weissman has Uiagalelei going No. 14 overall to the New England Patriots in a recent mock draft. Uiagalelei is the first Duck off the board in this mock draft, with safety Dillon Thienman predicted to go two picks later to the Chicago Bears.

Clemson’s TJ Parker and Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. are the only two EDGE prospects listed ahead of Uiagalelei, predicted to go No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Uiagalelei played all 14 games for the Ducks last season, starting in 11 of them. He led Oregon with 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, while also forcing two fumbles and recording an interception. He secured All-Big Ten First Team honors from the media and All-Big Ten Second Team honors from the coaches.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke is pressured by Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei.
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) is pressured by Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Ducks’ junior made notable improvements between his freshman and sophomore seasons. After a breakout season, Uiagalelei anticipates more attention from opposing teams, and he spent the spring season looking at more ways to bolster his game.

“Something this year that I wanted to work on is just counter rushes or just other types of rushes, powers. I didn’t feel like I showed a lot of that last year,” Uiagalelei said. “Just knowing that people are going to watch me, they going to know what I’m going to do … but even if I do get more attention, I know the other guys on the other side, we got some good talent all around in the front.”

The Patriots seem to be building around their quarterback, Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in 2024. The franchise strengthened its offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft and added another weapon to its offense by acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

If Uiagalelei to New England becomes a reality, he would join former Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez on the Patriots. Gonzalez was a first-round pick in his own right, going No. 17 in 2023. The cornerback tallied four interceptions and 51 total tackles in his lone season with the Ducks, but he declared for the draft before Uiagalelei’s freshman year.

Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei sacks Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne.
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) sacks Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne (2) during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

CBS Sports listed Uiagalelei as No. 17 on its recent watchlist for the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN, meanwhile, has the EDGE going later at No. 26 to the Washington Commanders.

Lanning’s message to NFL teams about Uiagalelei back in April was clear. Given the pass rusher’s strength and versatility, Lanning said all 32 NFL teams should want to draft Uiagalelei.

“That's because he has position versatility. It doesn't matter that they're in three, four or four down front. He's a guy that can play a 6i or 4i,” Lanning said. “He's a guy that can line up and stand in space.”

