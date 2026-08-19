The Surprising Person Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei Muted on Social Media

Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei is entering his fourth season in Eugene. Expectations are high for this Ducks team, as the preseason AP Top 25 ranks them No. 2 in the country, higher than any other Oregon team in program history in this preseason poll.

Matayo Uiagalelei Mutes Dad on Social Media

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matayo Uiagalelei spoke to reporters following Oregon’s practice on Tuesday. He was asked about the social media response he has seen to Oregon’s No. 2 preseason ranking and if he tries to block that type of stuff out. Uiagalelei said that an account he has to ignore is his dad’s.

“The most posts I would see about from myself is from my dad. I didn’t unfollow my dad, but I muted his account so I don’t see all of his posts,” Uiagalelei said with a smile. “I talk to him a lot so…I don’t need to see all that.”

"I'll be honest. I feel like the most posts I would see about myself is from my dad. So I don't follow my dad, I muted his account."



- Oregon OLB Matayo Uiagalelei said jokingly about not buying into the hype of the Ducks' No. 2 rankhttps://t.co/D1beJwBqf0 pic.twitter.com/YaX6yEUDVe — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) August 19, 2026

Earlier in the day, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said to reporters that he has been off social media. Social media can be a powerful thing, especially to a young athlete. In a lot of cases, it is just best to just leave it alone, especially during a season.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, pressures Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon is one of the favorites to win the national title and players like Matayo Uiagalelei coming back are why. In his first three seasons with Oregon from 2023-2025, Uiagalelei played in 42 games, tallying 90 total tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, eight passes defended, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

He was named First-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon has the fourth best odds to win the national championship this season at +750. The co-favorites are the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at +600. Alone in third are the Texas Longhorns at +650.

If Oregon were to go all the way, it would be their first national title in program history. Oregon has got to the doorstep, but not been able to finish the job. In 2010, the Ducks made it to the BCS National Championship game, where they fell to the Auburn Tigers on a last-second field goal.

The Ducks made it back to the title game in the first year of the College Football Playoff in 2014, losing to Ohio State.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon has made the playoff in each of the past two seasons. In 2024, they were knocked out by eventual national champion Ohio State in the quarterfinal. In 2025, they were knocked out by eventual national champion Indiana in the semifinal.

Something about Oregon is that they are getting eliminated by the team that either wins or plays for the national title. The question is now in 2026, will Oregon finally breakthrough and win the whole thing?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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