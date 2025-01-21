Ducks Digest

4-Star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Compares Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Miami's Mario Cristobal

Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt recently spoke about his relationship with Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and the Miami Hurricanes coaching staff, including coach Mario Cristobal. Dixon-Wyatt is also considering the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Charlie Viehl

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on after the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on after the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are in the mix for 2026 four-star recruit wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt out of Mater Dei High School in Southern California. In October, Dixon-Wyatt released a top 10 that included Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Georgia, and UCLA.

Attending the Battle Miami 7v7 Event, Dixon-Wyatt spoke to Chad Simmons of On3 about a few of his finalists, especially Oregon coach Dan Lanning and wide receivers coach Junior Adams.

“I’ve built a great relationship with the head coach Dan Lanning and the wide receivers coach Junior Adams” Dixon-Wyatt told Simmons. “I have former high school teammates on the team. It’s not that far away. It feels like home every single time I go over there.”

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day pose with the Leishman Trophy during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams has an impressive resume as a wide receivers coach, and he has found success on the recruiting trail, landing five-stars Dakorien Moore and Jurrion Dickey. Adams and the Ducks were also able to secure a commitment from highly-coveted transfer portal receiver Evan Stewart.

For Dixon-Wyatt, Adams is a key reason why he has Oregon so high on his list.

“He plays a big role in what I’m feeling about them. We have a great relationship. He went to the same middle school that I went to. We’re both from the Bay Area. We have great conversations every single time I talk to him," said Dixon-Wyatt.

The four-star receiver recruit also spoke to On3 about his relationship with Miami, specifically Hurricanes wide receiver coach Kevin Beard. As part of the 7-on-7 event, Wyatt-Dixon also visited Miami's campus.

“I like coach Beard a lot. He is one the easiest guys to talk to for me. We have a good relationship and I look forward to spending more time with him. Miami is a school I am really thinking about," said Wyatt-Dixon.

Simmons also reported that Miami coach Mario Cristobal is expected to visit the four-star's high school, Mater Dei.

Oregon has had success finding high school talent in California, especially from Mater Dei, a household name in high school football. In the class of 2026 alone, the Ducks hold commitments from four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui out of Mater Dei.

In 2025, the Ducks signed four-star running back Jordon Davison and four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt out of Mater Dei. On the current roster, Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland, wide receiver Jack Ressler, and offensive lineman Lipe Moala also attended Mater Dei.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs for a gain past coverage from Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs for a gain past coverage from Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) during the third quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Will Wyatt-Dixon join his high school teammates in Eugene, Oregon?

He revealed to On3 that the Ducks are towards the top of his leaderboard. He also said that Ohio State, Alabama, and Texas are also recruiting him the hardest.

Oregon and coach Lanning do not have a wide receiver committed in the 2026 class, but they are hosting multiple targets like five-star Chris Henry Jr., a current Ohio State Buckeyes commit.

