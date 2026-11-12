Urban Meyer Makes Surprising Dan Lanning Claim After Ohio State Upset

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has had several highlight-worthy moments during his first five seasons in Eugene, going 54-11, including a College Football Playoff semifinal berth.

According to former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, however, the Ducks’ 41-28 upset win in Week 10 over the Buckeyes might be Lanning’s finest coaching performance yet.

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning speaks to the referee during a showdown with Ohio State at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s been a rollercoaster, a three-loss campaign for both No. 20 Ohio State (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) and No. 16 Oregon (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten), who entered the year at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the preseason AP Poll. But the loss of quarterback Dante Moore and the dismissal of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer have tested the Ducks’ progress.

Yet despite the hardship, Meyer praised Lanning’s aggressive and unconventional play-calling in addition to the Ducks’ impeccable execution on Wednesday, while speaking with Gerry DiNardo on Big Ten Network's "Urban Analysis."

Dan Lanning’s Coaching Job vs. Ohio State

Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola talks with Oregon coach Dan Lanning prior to facing the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having observed Oregon practices, Meyer expressed his respect for Lanning and his staff.

“He lost both coordinators from last year. Then, all of a sudden, Heisman Trophy candidate, projected possible No. 1 quarterback Dante Moore goes down with an injury,” Meyer said. “They lose three games, and he fired his offensive coordinator in the middle of the season.”

Lanning and Oregon believe they have a pathway to the Big Ten championship, a level of optimism that was not lost on Meyer.

“I actually talked to coach Lanning last week,” Meyer said. “He and I said all the best. He said we need some things to go right for us to get to Indianapolis. Wow. That’s half-full thinking. That’s positive thinking. To get your team up to come play like that, I think that’s his best coaching job since he’s been at Oregon.”

Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson looks on during warm ups before playing host to the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon saw its points per game increase from 24 to 34.5 points in the two wins over Northwestern and the Buckeyes after assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson took over play-calling duties from the fired Mehringer.

“But I want to say this, too,” Meyer continued. “I’m not a big fan of changing coordinators. Back when I was a young coach, and even in my career, firing coaches midseason. That was really… People didn’t really do that that often. It’s not something I really believe in, but it’s something they did. It certainly looks like the right decision.”

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The Fake Punt That Changed Everything

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei carries the ball after a fake punt versus the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning opened up his bag of tricks with Oregon trailing 14-3 and its offense stalled with 2:21 to play in the first half, calling for a fake punt between outside linebackers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei that went for 30 yards and helped to spark the Ducks’ comeback.

Meyer had thought he’d see it all on the football field during his storied career. But he was wrong.

“The score is 14-3, 2:21 right before the half, this is a big call,” Meyer said, breaking down game film on the podcast. “As a matter of fact, I’m kind of surprised Ohio State wasn’t in prevent, because that’s how you steal position.”

“Fourth-and-10 at their own 30, and just to make it more interesting, he’s going to have two defensive players, two linebackers, executing a jump pass," Meyer said.

"I can say on record that I have never seen a jump pass from a punt formation," he added. "But even to make it a little more spicy, these are two defensive players, two defensive linebackers. This is Teitum Tuioti flipping the ball to Matayo (Uiagalelei), another big cat out here."

"You can tell they’ve practiced this for a long time," he said. "This not only gets them enough for another possession, but it gets them back in the game.”

Dan Lanning’s Halftime Gamble

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rather than settle for the field goal, Oregon took a 17-14 lead, courtesy of a two-yard keeper by tight end Jamari Johnson as time expired in the first half.

“Analytics probably tells you to take the points and get out of there at halftime at 14-13,” Meyer said. “On the road. But not Dan Lanning. Not the coaching staff. Very aggressive here. Look at the mechanics of this thing. The left guard is calling cadence. Quarterback sneak, or as we should call it, tight end sneak.”

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore catches a one hand touchdown versus the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore also caught Meyer’s eye, particularly in springing running back Dierre Hill Jr. on a counter play for a 48-yard rushing touchdown.

“I can promise you, knowing Oregon’s culture,” Meyer said, “they spent as much time on Dakorien Moore making these two blocks as they did the great effort by Dierre Hill scoring the touchdown.”

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