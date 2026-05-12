The Oregon Ducks' Most Slept On Transfer Portal Addition

The Oregon Ducks made some major moves this offseason, but some of the moves that they made are a bit under the radar. This addition that they made from the transfer portal is arguably the most slept on addition.

Oregon's Most Slept On Transfer Portal Addition

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most slept on transfer portal additions for the Oregon Ducks is wide receiver Iverson Hooks. Hooks is now one of the wide receivers on the roster who has a very bright future, but many should have seen it coming due to the production that he had at his last school.

Hooks is joining the roster from the UAB program, which is where he would justify himself as one of the top targets in the country. The gifted prospect is one of the better players in the class for the Ducks, and he is one of the many talented wide receivers on the roster, to say the least.

UAB used him very well, as he finished with 927 receiving yards last season, but he also finished the season with seven touchdowns. He could do this at Oregon, but it is unlikely due to the amount of talent around him. He will attempt to get into the starting lineup, but even if he doesn't, he will likely be a key rotational piece for the Ducks in 2026.

More on Iverson Hooks' Potential Oregon Role

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hooks is surrounded by some of the more gifted wide receivers in college football, as he is surrounded by the likes of Evan Stewart, who is expected to be the leading receiver for the Ducks, along with returning Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan. Hooks should fit in perfectly, as he is a guy who will likely get the most shine in the slot, and could eventually find his way into a starting role thanks to many of his quality traits.

One of his best traits is making moves and grinding up with the ball in his hands. He is great after the catch, which isn't as common with some of the Oregon wide receivers on the roster. If the Ducks can get things going for Hooks, he will be dangerous in the screen game, but also on short routes as a whole.

Hooks is also very quick and has exceptional route running, which helps get him open more than others. He has a smaller frame, but his speed and agility make up for that, which will allow him to be elite in Eugene. It is also worth mentioning that the best thing about Hooks is that he has multiple seasons of eligibility left, with two years (if he plays over six games in each season).

UAB’s wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) carries the ball against Alabama State during their game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham Ala., on Thursday evening August 27, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This gives the Ducks a chance to add a weapon now, and have a weapon that will be dangerous for their future wide receiver core and quarterback in 2027.

This is one of the better additions the Ducks have made in total, and especially from the transfer portal, which makes him the most slept-on transfer portal addition for the Ducks.

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