All hope appeared to be lost as Oregon slumped off the field on Oct. 24 at Gies Memorial Stadium, fresh off a 21-10 loss to Illinois that left the Ducks’ College Football Playoff hopes in peril.

What a difference a month can make. No. 13 Oregon (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) enters its regular-season finale riding a four-game winning streak and with its postseason aspirations suddenly back within reach. Coach Dan Lanning’s squad has the momentum on the field, in the rankings and in the national title odds, as the Ducks prepare to play host to the Washington Huskies (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten).

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley upends Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Lott at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And the oddsmakers have taken notice, with Oregon back among the nation’s top 10 favorites to win this year’s national championship.

Oregon Ducks National Championship Odds

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore turns upfield against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon has gained some style points in the eyes of the oddsmakers, winning its last two games against Michigan and Michigan State by a combined score of 76-14.

As a result, the Ducks have surged back among the postseason contenders with +2500 odds to win the national championship, per BetMGM, tied with No. 11 Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 ACC) for the ninth-shortest title odds.

Oregon, which began the year at +700 odds, slipped to +5000 prior to the Illinois game before ballooning to +35000 after the loss. FanDuel lengthened the Ducks’ odds to +25000 after the Illini loss, while DraftKings moved them to +40000. Both sportsbooks now have Oregon at +2200, tied for the eighth-shortest odds at FanDuel and seventh-shortest at DraftKings.

National Championship Odds

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quintavius Johnson celebrates after beating the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia +185

Notre Dame +375

Texas +500

Alabama +600

Miami +1100

Indiana +2000

Tennessee +2000

Utah +2000

Oregon +2500

Wake Forest +2500

There’s still a mighty leap between Oregon and the national championship favorites, including Georgia (+185) and Notre Dame (+375), as well as Texas (+500) and Alabama (+600).

Can the Oregon Ducks Make the College Football Playoff?

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei deflects a field goal attempt by Michigan State Spartans kicker Liam Boyd at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Illinois loss, it appeared inconceivable that Oregon would enter the final week of the regular season with a chance to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff or Big Ten Championship.

Oregon sits at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a number that should improve further when the new rankings are revealed on Tuesday. A win over Washington would give the Ducks a 9-3 record, 7-2 in the Big Ten. Simply put, an Oregon victory, coupled with a No. 4 UCLA (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) win over USC (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten), would seal a Big Ten Championship berth for the Ducks, setting up a chance to earn an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Hunter Vaughn avoids Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other scenarios exist in which Lanning’s squad reaches the conference title game involve No. 8 Indiana (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) and No. 15 Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten). There’s even scenarios in which Oregon could lose to Washington and still reach the Big Ten Championship with a little outside help.

Don’t expect Washington to roll over quite so easily against the rival Ducks. The Huskies have won four of their last five, including a 27-24 overtime win over Indiana, after beginning the year 3-3. If Lanning’s Ducks can overcome this hurdle, those +2500 odds could look much different on Sunday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.