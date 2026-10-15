How to Watch Oregon vs. Nebraska: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks face a critical test Saturday as the program welcomes Nebraska to Autzen Stadium for a nighttime matchup under the lights. After falling from their preseason No. 2 ranking to unranked with two losses, the Ducks have no margin for error moving forward if they want to make the College Football Playoff.

Though Nebraska is unranked, this is a program Oregon cannot afford to overlook. The Cornhuskers head to Eugene with a 5-1 record. Their lone loss came against the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers, and for much of the game, it looked like Nebraska would pull off the upset before ultimately falling 20-17.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Darby Winter

“We need to be better because we're about to play a really good Nebraska team. You know, obviously, gave Indiana everything that they could handle,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Monday ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Beyond the postseason implications, this game carries an added layer of familiarity, particularly for Oregon backup quarterback Dylan Raiola. After serving as Nebraska's starting quarterback, Raiola transferred to Oregon, but the return of quarterback Dante Moore was supposed to give Raiola time to develop as a backup. However, Raiola was thrust into the starting role following Moore's concussion, which he sustained against USC.

How to watch:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. PT

Location: Autzen Stadium — Eugene, Oregon

TV: FOX

Fans can stream the matchup via the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com, or through live TV streaming platforms carrying FOX, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

Oregon Ducks mascot | Darby Winter

Betting Odds:

Spread: Oregon -7.5 (-110) | Nebraska +7.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 52.5 points (Over -110 / Under -110)

Moneyline: Oregon -290 | Nebraska +235

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview:

The Oregon Ducks are out of room for mistakes as they prepare to host Nebraska under the lights at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. With two losses already on their record and their College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy, the Ducks face a must-win situation against a Cornhuskers team that has lost just once this season.

Oregon's 17-15 loss to UCLA marked its third home defeat since 2022. The offense struggled to find consistency, turned the ball over seven times, and converted just one of 13 third-down opportunities. Despite a strong defensive effort that limited UCLA to 140 rushing yards and forced three turnovers, Oregon couldn't do enough offensively to secure the win.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Scott Taylor (20) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Ducks are tasked with responding against a Nebraska team that enters Eugene at 5-1, with its only loss coming in a narrow 20-17 defeat to Indiana.

Nebraska brings one of the nation's toughest defenses, which has allowed opponents to convert just 19.72 percent of their third-down attempts, the best mark in the country.

Oregon's defense has been nearly as effective in that department. The Ducks rank second nationally by allowing conversions on just 22.06 percent of third downs.

However, one of the biggest questions heading into Saturday revolves around who will lead the offense and whether the Ducks can find stability at quarterback.

With starting quarterback Dante Moore still recovering from a concussion, quarterback Dylan Raiola could be making his second consecutive start for Oregon. Raiola spent the first two seasons of his college career at Nebraska, where he started 22 games before transferring to Oregon.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola delivered an impressive relief performance against USC, completing 11 of 15 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns to help Oregon secure a 38-34 victory.

His first start a week later was a much different story. Against UCLA, Raiola completed just six of 19 passes for 43 yards and threw two interceptions before being benched.

“We didn't put him in positions to have success that he needs to have. We need the best version of Dylan moving forward,” said Lanning immediately following the UCLA Loss.

Against Nebraska, Raiola could be asked to deliver a bounce-back performance against his former team while simultaneously carrying the weight of Oregon's postseason hopes in front of a home crowd. At the same time, the Ducks could decide to roll with quarterback Brock Thomas after his showing against UCLA in relief of Raiola.

Oregon has already surrendered ground in the Big Ten race, and another defeat at home would raise further questions about whether the team can regain the form that made it one of the nation's most anticipated programs entering the season.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches game play against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Autzen Stadium will be one of Oregon's biggest advantages come Saturday. Under Lanning, the Ducks have built a 28-2 home record entering this matchup.

Saturday's matchup also marks Nebraska's first trip to Autzen Stadium since 2017, when Oregon defeated the Cornhuskers 42-35. The Ducks have won the last meeting between the programs, but Nebraska still holds a 6-2 advantage in the all-time series.

Saturday's game will test Oregon's ability to respond to adversity on multiple fronts. The Ducks need a more efficient offensive performance, a cleaner game from their quarterback, and the kind of execution that has made Autzen such a difficult place for opponents to win.

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