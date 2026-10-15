Oregon Ducks’ Uniforms vs. Nebraska Bring Back a Piece of Program History

The Oregon Ducks are facing a turning point in their season, as coach Dan Lanning and crew exit a brutal home loss against the undefeated No. 12 UCLA Bruins to a tense nighttime match-up at Autzen Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

With the Cornhuskers entering hot off a close loss to the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers, both teams are looking for a get-back win, and the Ducks are going back to basics with their weekly uniform release.

Senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti models the Oregon Ducks' uniforms for the Oct. 17 game at Autzen Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | @goducks on X

Oregon Ducks Unveil Uniform For Nebraska Home Game

Modeled by senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, the Ducks are utilizing their "Generation O" black, silver, and green "Fly Era" jerseys with black gloves, solid black cleats, and black undergarments.

The helmet is shiny green with black wings and detailing. The pants are a bright green that matches the helmet.

For eagle-eyed fans, this uniform is very similar to the one Oregon wore in 2025 when they lost at home to Indiana 30-20, but instead of silver being an accent color, black replaces metallic for the helmet wings, and the cleats feel simpler with black and white laces.

A Change-Up From The Norm

In contrast to Oregon's typical uniform postings for the 2026 season, the Ducks did not upload a video accompanied with broadcast material from previous games. Instead, Tuitoti modeled the uniform at the Oregon facilities with tense rock music in the background.

The delivery felt simple and to the point, without the flash of previous uniform releases. Perhaps this is a deliberate tactic to communicate a fresh start for the brand.

However, this look is still tied to Oregon history based on the "Fly Era" jersey, which has a collar design referencing the different eras of Oregon football uniform design, including the diamond pattern steel of the 2000s and the chrome wings of the 2010s.

Senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti models the Oregon Ducks' uniforms for the Oct. 17 game at Autzen Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | @goducks on X | @goducks on X

What Fans Should Be Wearing

To accompany the Ducks' uniform design on the field, fans are encouraged to wear a green outfit to Autzen Stadium. Green is the most common color for fans this season, with five games on the calendar (yellow and black come in seconds with three games each).

A Late Night Kickoff

These uniforms will be lit by the glow of Autzen Stadium's lights, as the Ducks' game against Nebraska is the latest kickoff time so far this season at 8 p.m. PT, only inching out the Portland State kickoff time this season by 30 minutes, which is likely due to the team's loss against No. 12 UCLA the week prior.

The Ducks haven't had an 8 p.m. PT kickoff time at Autzen Stadium since the 2022 season, when Oregon faced the Stanford Cardinals in a classic "Pac-12 After Dark" showdown, winning 45-27.

"Origin of Speed" Brings Unique Shopping Experience

Another unique aspect of Oregon's uniforms that continues to add to the Ducks as a national brand is the "Origin of Speed" expanded collection introduced for Oregon's game against UCLA on Oct. 10. Despite the less-than-favorable outcome of the Ducks' performance on the field, the one-off uniforms received plenty of hype online, as well as some in-person opportunities.

To accompany the uniform release, the Ducks created a clothing collection featuring sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more to go with the "Origin of Speed" release. Those pieces (along with the jersey) were on sale in a temporary pop-up shop near the Autzen Stadium footbridge, which is a part of the long-held tradition of walking across campus and the Willamette River to Autzen Stadium.

Fast threads 💨



Get your @Nike Origin of Speed gear at the pop-up shop near the Autzen footbridge. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/hktFWc1FuC — GoDucks (@GoDucks) October 10, 2026

Uniforms Rooted In Substance

The history of Oregon's uniforms goes hand-in-hand with the Ducks' lasting relationship with sportswear brand Nike. As detailed in GoDucks' documentary "Rooted in Substance", Nike's partnership with Oregon resulted in the company testing its latest technology with the Ducks' athletes while elevating Oregon's brand image (the "O" logo in the 2000's is a great example).

Oregon's uniform selection is a collaborative process with Nike, designers like the father-son duo of Van Horne Designs and Nike designers, Oregon Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr, and a board of selected athletes that give their own input for uniform design and scheduling.

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