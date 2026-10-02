Three Oregon Ducks Need Bigger Roles to Avoid Future Transfer Questions

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks continue to practice during their bye week as coach Dan Lanning warns of a No. 23 UCLA Bruins team that reminds him of 2025's National Championship-winning Indiana squad.

With the Oct. 10 kickoff against the Bruins looming at Autzen Stadium, take a look at which players might need some more magic to happen on Rich Brooks Field before NCAA Transfer Portal accusations begin to manifest.

Oregon tight end Andrew Olesh celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Andrew Olesh, Sophomore, Tight End

Currently possessing 32 yards and one touchdown off of three receptions, sophomore tight end Andrew Olesh is going to see significantly less action with the return of senior star Jamari Johnson, as he stepped in for Johnson for the Ducks' 39-31 loss against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

During that game, Olesh struggled to step into Johnson's role as a blocker specifically, with the Ducks averaging 3 yards per rush against the Cowboys and four sacks against senior quarterback Dante Moore.

Olesh played against USC but did not log a stat against the Trojans after recording 23 yards and a touchdown off two receptions in the Ducks' 84-0 blowout of Portland State.

Oregon running back Brandon Smith, right, carries the ball as Portland State safety Deryk Farmer defends as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandon Smith, Freshman, Running Back

Over the offseason, freshman running back Brandon Smith had quite a bit of hype behind him. However, with sophomores Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison continuing to get a majority of the snaps, little has been seen of the suspected speed-demon outside of Oregon's 84-0 takedown of Portland State at Autzen.

During that shutdown of the Vikings, Smith recorded 85 yards and a touchdown over 16 carries, showing that the young star can find the yardage if given the chance. However, with two already-established stars running the rock for the Ducks, it may be tough for Smith to find his way on the field for the rest of the season and in the future with both Hill and Davison having plenty of eligbility left (and Hill's impressive performance against the USC Trojans).

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (5) warms up before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Scott Jr., Junior, Defensive Back

For a defensive back that appeared in 12 games for the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 season, junior Aaron Scott Jr.'s name hasn't been heard often when it comes to his time with the Ducks. Scott only has one recorded tackle all season, also in Oregon's game against Portland State.

As the former No. 1 recruit out of his home state of Ohio in the class of 2024, Scott has the prestige of his former high school ranking and two major program tenures under his belt, which he could volley into a transfer portal jump to another team in the future.

He's got to compete with mainstays of sophomore Na'eem Offord and junior Ify Obidegwu, who had several good looks against the Trojans last week.

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