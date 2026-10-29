A Closer Look At Oregon Ducks’ New Uniform Combination For Halloween

The Oregon Ducks (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) are looking to bounce back from their 21-10 loss on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini with a Halloween night game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium.

Despite the large, looming storylines of Dante Moore's finished season, coach Dan Lanning welcoming new play-caller Jay Johnson, and Lanning's warnings about the effectiveness of familiar Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's Wildcats, the Ducks released their weekly uniform combination, perfect for an evening game on a spooky holiday.

Dierre Hill Jr. models the Oregon Ducks' uniforms for their Halloween night game against the Northwestern Wildcats. | @goducks on X

Oregon Ducks Release Northwestern Game Uniforms

Modeled by sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. (who currently boasts 79 carries for 378 yards and three touchdowns in the running game and 20 catches for 209 yards in receiving), the Ducks' uniform is a black and white combination, featuring the "Fly Era" black and silver jersey from the "Generation O" collection from 2024.

With a black matte helmet sporting a white wing, this uniform also shows off white undergarments, white cleats with black detailing, and white pants with silver detailing from the "Warp Speed" all-white inverse of the "Fly Era" uniform.

According to uniform analyst and graphic designer Jonah Henderson, this is the first-ever Oregon uniform to feature a black jersey with white pants, plus the first time ever white wings have sprung up on a black helmet.

Dierre Hill Jr. models the Oregon Ducks' uniforms for their Halloween night game against the Northwestern Wildcats. | @goducks on X

Clean And Simple Video Release

Similar to the last two game uniform releases, the Ducks accompanied this black-and-white look with a very straight-to-the-point video. As a nod to the uniform makeup, the video starts in black and white with different shots of the outfit. The final shot shows Hill sitting on a stool, and as he slowly looks up, the video turns to color before cutting to Oregon's alternative "world" logo.

This feels like the Oregon creative team's response to the results of the 2026 regular season, keeping things simple because the Ducks are going back to basics to address some of the issues popping up in a 4-3 season.

Dierre Hill Jr. models the Oregon Ducks' uniforms for their Halloween night game against the Northwestern Wildcats. | @goducks on X

What Fans Should Be Wearing

To accompany the Ducks' uniform design on the field, fans are encouraged to wear a black outfit to Autzen Stadium. Green is the most common color for fans this season, with five games on the calendar (yellow and black come in second with three games each). This is the second of the three black-out games, with Oregon's home regular-season finale against the Washington Huskies being the last.

Uniforms Rooted In Substance

The history of Oregon's uniforms goes hand-in-hand with the Ducks' lasting relationship with sportswear brand Nike. As detailed in GoDucks' documentary "Rooted in Substance", Nike's partnership with Oregon resulted in the company testing its latest technology with the Ducks' athletes while elevating Oregon's brand image (the "O" logo in the 2000s is a great example).

Oregon's uniform selection is a collaborative process with Nike, designers like the father-son duo of Van Horne Designs and Nike designers, Oregon Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr, and a board of selected athletes that give their own input for uniform design and scheduling.

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