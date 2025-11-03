Bo Nix Leads Former Oregon Ducks With Standout NFL Performances
There were former Oregon Ducks all over the place on NFL Sunday making contributions for their teams. Which Pro Ducks showed out the most?
Bo Nix Leads Another Game Winning Drive
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been one of the clutches quarterbacks in the NFL this season. That was on display again against the Houston Texans. Nix and the Broncos offense struggled for much of the day, but they got the job done when it mattered most. This is the third time Nix has led a game-winning drive in 2025.
The Broncos entered the fourth quarter down 15-7. A few plays later, Nix connected with rookie running back RJ Harvey for a touchdown. Nix then found another former Duck and college teammate, wide receiver Troy Franklin for the two-point conversion to tie up the game at 15-15.
The score stayed put until the final seconds. The biggest play was a Nix 25-yard scramble to get to the Houston 36-yard line with under a minute to go. Denver ended up kicking a go-ahead field goal as time expired to win 18-15. Nix and the Broncos now have a 7-2 record and are first place in the AFC West division.
Nix played his final two seasons in college for the Ducks. His best season was his last one, where he threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns. Nix finished third in Heisman trophy voting.
Oregon went 11-1 in the regular season in 2023, falling just short of a College Football Playoff appearance with their loss to the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship game. They earned a berth in the Fiesta Bowl, where they beat Liberty.
Even with the disappointing Pac-12 Championship, this season as a whole helped boost Nix's NFL Draft stock, where he eventually was selected by the Broncos No. 12 overall.
If you bleed green and yellow, this newsletter’s for you. Get the latest Ducks updates, storylines, and exclusive insights before anyone else by SIGNING UP HERE!
MORE: ESPN's College GameDay Could Make Surprise Stop at Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Eyeing Recruiting Flips From Ohio State Commits
Justin Herbert, Chargers Win in Nashville
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did everything for the Chargers offense. Herbert threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, but was also the Chargers leading rusher. He had nine carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.
The Chargers held on to a 27-20 win over the Titans. However, there was some very unfortunate news as offensive lineman Joe Alt suffered an ankle injury that resulted in him leaving the game on a cart. The Chargers are now 6-3.
Tyler Shough, Juwan Johnson Connection
New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough made his first start in the NFL against the Los Angeles Rams. Shough played the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Oregon before he entered the transfer portal. Shough ended up playing the rest of his college ball for the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Louisville Cardinals.
Shough had his first touchdown pass against the Rams and it went to no other than tight end Juwan Johnson. Shough and Johnson were both teammates on the Oregon Ducks in 2019.
On the other side of the field, Los Angeles Rams rookie tight end and former Duck Terrance Ferguson hauled in two catches for 54 yards.