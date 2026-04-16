Two Oregon Ducks Drafted To Dallas Cowboys In New Prediction

The 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and several former Oregon Ducks are expected to be selected by various NFL teams. Dane Brugler, an NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, recently released a full seven-round mock draft that includes eight former Oregon Ducks.

Most notably, there are two Ducks drafted to Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys to shore up their offensive line in the alter rounds: offensive tackle Alex Harkey and offensive tackle Isaiah World. Harkey and World were two major cogs in one of the best offensive lines in college football in 2025.

Harkey has taken a pre-draft visit to the Cowboys and World was once a first round NFL draft projection. World suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the College Football Playoff Semifinal game against Indiana in early January 2026. The injury forced him to miss the combine and has ultimately impacted his draft stock.

Safety Dillon Thieneman, Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Predicted First Round Picks

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first Oregon Ducks off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to Brugler, will be former Oregon Duck tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Brugler predicts Sadiq will be taken by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round. Sadiq had an impressive 2025 season with the Ducks, racking up 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.

According to Brugler, former Oregon Duck safety Dillon Thieneman will be the second Duck off the draft board, with the Carolina Panthers selecting him at No. 19 overall in the first round. Thieneman would be joining an NFL franchise that is on the rise, as the Panthers made the playoffs last season. Thieneman turned heads with his combine performance, recording a 4.35 40-yard dash and a 1.52 10-yard split.

Two Ducks Predicted to be Day 2 Picks

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Oregon Duck guard Emmanuel Pregnon is predicted to be taken early on day No. 2, at No. 55 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers. If Pregnon is indeed taken by the Chargers, he would be tasked with protecting former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. Pregnon would also be joining an offensive line that is building in the right direction, as Joe Alt and Roshawn Slater are widely considered to be two of the best offensive tackles in the NFL.

Linebacker and Oregon fan-favorite Bryce Boettcher has been predicted by Brugler to be taken by the New England Patriots in the third round. The fit for Boettcher here seems fantastic, as Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was a linebacker himself over the course of his illustrious career. A third-round projection for Boettcher by Bugler is higher than what Boettcher has received from multiple NFL mock drafts.

Where the Remaining Ducks are Projected to be Selected

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson carries the ball during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson is predicted by Brugler to be taken in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Benson would be joining an offense with one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the league, in Josh Allen, and Benson’s 40-yard dash time of 4.37 seconds would be well-suited for the Buffalo offense.

Cornerback Jadon Canady is predicted to be taken at No. 149 overall in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. Canady took a step forward in his last season with the Ducks and became an important piece in a stout Ducks defense that was among the best in the country all season. Canady will be joining a Browns team that has more issues on offense than defense.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Alex Harkey (OL27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Oregon guard Alex Harkey is predicted to be taken by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the upcoming NFL Draft. Harkey allowed just two sacks while starting 14 out of the Ducks' 15 games last year. Harkey was a big piece of an Oregon offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is handed out to the best offensive line in the country each season.

Offensive tackle Isaiah World is predicted by Brugler to be taken in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' offensive line has gone through numerous changes over the past few years, and World could help stabilize a position that the Cowboys have seen a lot of turnover in the last few seasons.

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