Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?

With the regular season behind them, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished with a historic 13-0 record and a playoff berth. However, another historic part of their season was in the uniforms they wore, dubbed "Generation O." So, which Nike combination faired the best for the flock?

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
4. Green & White vs. Boise State

Traeshon Holden models Oregon Duck Football's uniform combination for their game against Boise State / Credit: @goducks on "X
Traeshon Holden models Oregon Duck Football's uniform combination for their game against Boise State / Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter). / Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter).

Modeled by senior wide receiver Traeshon Holden, Oregon's uniform for their game against the Boise State Broncos has all the essential Oregon colors with a cohesive look throughout. The jersey is the "Gang Green" apple green base with yellow details and The Oregon Duck alternate logo on the shoulders. The pants are the white "Warp Speed" design with silver details.

The undergarments are white with green gloves also sporting the alternate mascot logo. Green covers the entire helmet, with the Oregon "O" shining bright on the sides in yellow.

“The first real identity of Oregon football was Gang Green. With the phrase was an attitude, and the players that matched it,” said Todd Van Horne.

Ally Osborne
A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

