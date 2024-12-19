Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?
4. Green & White vs. Boise State
Modeled by senior wide receiver Traeshon Holden, Oregon's uniform for their game against the Boise State Broncos has all the essential Oregon colors with a cohesive look throughout. The jersey is the "Gang Green" apple green base with yellow details and The Oregon Duck alternate logo on the shoulders. The pants are the white "Warp Speed" design with silver details.
The undergarments are white with green gloves also sporting the alternate mascot logo. Green covers the entire helmet, with the Oregon "O" shining bright on the sides in yellow.
“The first real identity of Oregon football was Gang Green. With the phrase was an attitude, and the players that matched it,” said Todd Van Horne.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Breaks Record Vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: Why 4-Star Offensive Line Recruit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flipped to Oregon Ducks From BYU
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Penn State Injury Update: Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Trey Wallace