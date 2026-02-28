Former Scout's Praise Puts Noah Whittington's Physicality Under the Spotlight

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington didn’t compete in any on-field drills during the 2026 NFL Combine, but he’s still receiving national attention.

Former NFL scout and NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah didn’t mince his words when talking about one of Whittington’s highlights from the 2025 college football season. Oregon players participating in the NFL Combine have stolen the show, and Whittington is now garnering attention without even having to set foot on the field.

Another Duck Receives High Praise

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Noah Whittington (RB21) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Jeremiah talked about Whittington’s touchdown run against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in November. During the play, Whittington pushed his way through not one, two or even three players, but over four players trying to tackle him.

“This is my favorite run of the entire draft cycle,” Jeremiah said. “This is not supposed to happen. How the heck did he get out of here?”

"This is my favorite run of the entire Draft cycle." - @MoveTheSticks on this insane run from @oregonfootball RB Noah Whittington



2026 NFL Combine

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/pjqdLbuuhK — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Whittington stayed on his feet and completed a 40-yard touchdown run that had fans talking. It also wasn’t the first time during Whittington’s collegiate career that he showed his ability to muscle through contact and complete an incredible play. He trucked through an opposing Illinois defender during the 2024 season for a touchdown.

QUACK. QUACK.

NOAH WHITTINGTON JUST RAN HIM OVER FOR THE TD. pic.twitter.com/IS98588HI1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 26, 2024

NFL Draft Projection

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) returns a kickoff during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Whittington spent two seasons at Western Kentucky and then joined the Ducks in 2022. He finished his collegiate career with 2,950 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 523 and caught 90 passes for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

The running back established himself as one of Oregon’s go-to players in the backfield in his last couple of seasons with the program. Whittington ran for six touchdowns and 829 yards in 2025.

Whittington’s official measurements at the NFL Combine are among the reasons that some NFL teams are more wary about drafting him. Listed at 5-8, he’s smaller than a lot of NFL running backs. His physicality and winning plays should still be enough to get him drafted, with many draft boards predicting him to go in the later rounds of day 3.

Running Back Noah Whittington's Experience Against Adversity

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Noah Whittington (RB21) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Whittington appears to still be recovering from a toe injury, so he spoke to the media at the NFL Combine on Friday but didn’t partake in drills on Saturday.

One of the things he discussed with the media was how he dealt with injuries across his collegiate career. Whittington notably missed most of the 2023 season with a knee injury before starring in the Ducks’ backfield in his final two seasons.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“One thing it did teach me is that some things you can control and some things you can’t,” Whittington said. “Injuries, unfortunately, is a part of the game. If you play long enough, you’re going to come across them. It taught me that you gotta be mentally tough.”

“You gotta believe that you can make it,” he continued. “It was a point in time where people believed in me more than I believed in myself, and I really had to have a sit-down with myself in the mirror and tell myself that I can do it. And I did, so going into the future I feel like if I ever was to come across another injury, and significant as that one, I would beat it.”