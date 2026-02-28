Noah Whittington's NFL Combine Status Updated

With the assistance of a Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line, the Oregon Ducks boasted a strong, depth-heavy running back corps that held together up until injuries prior to the Peach Bowl dampened their edge.

One of the athletes taking the brunt of the work for Oregon's rushing game in the 2025-2026 season is senior running back starter Noah Whittington, who received an invite to the NFL Combine. Whittington, however, is not partaking in any drills at the combine.

Noah Whittington Measurements

Height: 5-8

Weight: 205 pounds

Arms: 29 1/8 inches

Hands: 8 1/4 inches

Noah Whittington's College History

Whittington, who exited Peach County High School in Fort Valley, Georgia as a 247 Sports two-star athlete, spent his first two years (one of those included the shortened 2020 season) at Conference USA's Western Kentucky. While with the Hilltoppers, Whittington appeared in all of their games, including a Boca Raton Bowl 59-38 win against Appalachian State, finishing his second year with a team-leading 617 yards off 101 carries and two touchdowns.

For his four other years, Whittington stuck with the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning as he became one of the main stays of Lanning's first four seasons with Oregon. As a sophomore, Whittington was more of a leaned-on depth piece, only starting one game. His junior year was cut short after four game appearances due to a torn ACL, forcing Whittington to sit out with a redshirt.

Returning from Injury to an Impact Player

In the 2024 season, Whittington made his return to Oregon, playing in all 14 games as well as returning to the kick off return duties he previously handled with the Hilltoppers. Whittington fielded 8 returns for 232 yards with an impressive 100 yard touchdown return against Boise State that nearly became a fumble as Whittington dropped the ball a little early.

On the ground in 2024, Whittington put up 540 yards and six touchdowns and clocked in a pair of touchdowns through the air as well.

During his senior season in 2025, the running back stepped up as the go-to rusher, with 829 rushing yards off 129 touches and six touchdowns. Whittington also put up 98 receiving yards and a touchdown too while still fielding the odd kick return. His best games during the 2025-2026 season include his three over 100 yard games against Rutgers, Iowa, and USC, with his highest production against the Scarlet Knights (134 total yards) clocking in three total scores.

What Experts Are Saying

Though Oregon coach Dan Lanning has applauded Whittington for his grit in the past, he also spent time this season hyping up Whittington's actions to push starting quarterback Dante Moore, showing a teammate element that can ring beneficial for NFL scouts.

"We talked earlier about Noah Whittington, getting on [Dante Moore} in practice because of a lack of focus and him not, you know, operating the way he wanted to and how he appreciated Noah in that moment," Lanning said in Oct. after Oregon's road win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

On the side of his talent, Whittington's veteran experience in the game, quickness, and adaptability in the game stand out.

"Noah Whittington is a low-center-of-gravity, well-rounded running back prospect who offers value in both the running and passing games," wrote Damian Parson of Bleacher Report, "Whittington has a natural feel for the running back position and projects as an adequate backup or RB2 in the NFL."

Oregon running back coach Ra'Shaad Samples also compared Whittington to Los Angeles Ram Darrell Henderson Jr. when a reporter pressed him about the Duck.

"I can definitely see that [comparison]," Samples said. "I think Darrell is a little bit bigger, but probably in college [they were similar]. I think he kind of got bigger as he got to the league and I think Noah will also get a little more size. But, you talk about that straight line speed, the ability to go from speed to power, especially for a little guy."

Areas for Improvement

What's a potential downside for Whittington is helped by his ability to read the field and use creativity in his routes. The departing Duck is on the smaller side, with a 5-8, 205-pound frame and does tend to have average speed. However, Whittington's mind on the field can make him a very valuable second-up rusher for teams looking to add a proven talent to their team.

NFL Projection

Whittington is expected to go during day three of the NFL Draft with a round seven selection or sign after the draft as an undrafted free agent.

Two teams Whittington could aid as a depth piece is the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns, who are both searching for running back talent to fill their ranks.

Cleveland in particular might want to find a better rusher behind former Ohio State standout Quinshon Judkins, and Whittington might add some additional Big Ten experience with continued improvement.