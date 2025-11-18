Oregon Running Back Noah Whittington Reflects On Ducks Career
Young talent has been a key storyline for the Oregon Ducks in the 2025 season. While plenty of true freshmen are leading the Ducks in multiple stat categories, the leadership of Oregon’s veteran players has guided the team through adversity.
Running back Noah Whittington continues to help the program both on and off the field. The redshirt senior got candid about his journey through injury and growing role in the running back room as his final regular season game at Autzen Stadium looms.
Whittington also spoke to the media about his 40-yard touchdown run against Minnesota in week 12. He nearly fumbled the ball in the end zone, which he said “let’s not talk about it” because he’s “just disappointed” in himself about the ball security.
What Noah Whittington Said
The Emotions of His Final Regular-Season Home Game:
“It's gonna be a real sad day, man, because I'm finna enter a new chapter in my life. And I feel like I haven't really thought much about my time outside of Oregon, because I've been here for so long, it's kind of felt like home. So I really don't even know, like, what's to come. Like, it's gonna be sad day but life goes on like it's my time to just – I’m getting old. So can't stay in college forever.”
How the Program Shaped Him as a Player:
“I feel like I learned how to play running back here. Like high school, I really played receiver. I played running back my senior year. My first year at Western Kentucky, I was just getting the ball and running. I really didn't understand how to play the position,” he said.
“Coach (Carlos Locklyn) came my second year. He was teaching me. He taught me, like, my foundation and through the years he was here, he helped me grow and grow and grow. But I feel like, after I got hurt and not playing for here, I kind of lost a lot of that,” Whittington continued.
“And coach Samples, he really honed in on recreating me and just helping me perfect my craft again. Like sitting out for a full year – I feel like I tell my mom all the time – I feel like I forgot how to play football.”
“So, for him to come in such a vulnerable time for me and put his arm around me and just help me create a routine, help me find my pace back into my runs, helping me realize where I'm supposed to fit, it was big for me, and I'm very thankful for that. I've had two very good running back coaches throughout my career here, and I'm blessed to have that.”
His Excitement For Jordon Davison’s Future:
“I'm very excited for him, because they just special. As far as, like Jordon, he's very mature for his age. He knows a lot of football. Like for him to be a freshman and know as much as he knows, and to be able to come in and master the playbook, and master the weight room, he just attacks every day as a vet already,” Whittington said.
“And I feel like the short line goal yardage was just to see what he do, but him breaking off 40-yard runs, that's kind of like a normal thing for him, because he does it all the time at practice. So, it was just he earned that role, and he has a very bright future ahead. He stays healthy, he keeps that mindset that he has, he's going very big places.”
Enjoying His Current Hot Streak:
“It's been fun. I'm very thankful for the guys that I have on this team that help create those explosives. Our receivers blocking on the perimeter, running behind the best o-line in the country. I feel like it's a blessing from God. It just put me in a position that I'm in, and put me behind those people, because without them, I wouldn't be anything.”
Ending on a High Note with the Team and Everything Coming Together For Him:
“Like I said, just thankful, man. Because it could be going the complete opposite way. But I'm thankful that I'm at a program where our coaches, the players, we all on the same page. We work very hard. We got that mindset that we gonna really grind. The theme of the week was from the dirt, and I feel like since my injury, that I was buried again, and I've just been trying to grow.”
His Long Run Against Minnesota:
“Emmanuel Pregnon. He’s a very large human being. He gave me that extra push that I needed. And ball security, man, let's just not talk about it.”
How the Share Carry Keeps Players Fresh with Production Up From a Year Ago:
“I feel like it's not about how much you get the ball. It’s about what you do when you get it. And we just have a room full of explosive playmakers. And we all go into the game with that mindset: when it's my opportunity, when I get that opportunity to help my team out, that's what I'm going to do.”
How 21 Personnel Changes Their Approach:
“We have a room full of playmakers like talent that's awesome, that you haven't even seen yet. Honestly, we got players in the room that don't really play, but they got a very unique skill set. I just feel like our room can just produce like you want to put 21 on the field because playmakers. It's like, that’s just what offense is. Like you want to get the ball to the players and go make plays.”
What Stands Out about the USC Front:
“They have a good front. They have great defense. They have finesse players. They quick, twitchy. They get off the ball. They do a lot of movements, but our O-line, they gonna hold it down like I'm not really worried about that.”
The Confidence the Team Has in Backup Quarterback Brock Thomas:
“The team has the utmost confidence in Brock. Because when Brock gets his opportunity, he does what he's supposed to do, and then some. We support Brock. Brock shows up every day, and he could piece his butt off. He takes football very serious. He's not a man of many words but actions speak louder than words. I just try to get on him a little bit and help him out from a leadership standpoint,” Whittington said.
“He is the backup quarterback, but I'm like, when you in, you go with the other group. I want to hear you. I want to see you like, it's not just about throwing the ball or making the right reads. It’s about bringing that energy, bringing that leadership, like conducting the offense. But as far as him doing his job, we have the utmost confidence in Brock.”