Oregon Ducks vs. Northwestern Wildcats Live Score Updates

The Oregon Ducks’ Halloween day game at Autzen Stadium presents another bounce-back opportunity. Oregon hosts the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats for the first time ever, looking to get a big win against a familiar face in Wildcats offensive coordinator and former Oregon coach Chip Kelly.

The Ducks come off their third loss of the season against the Illinois Fighting Illini, while the Wildcats’ lone loss of 2026 comes against the defending National Champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. Oregon will look to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in the Dan Lanning coaching era, as well as four losses in a season under Lanning’s leadership.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Below are live updates throughout the game. The latest are at the top.

PREGAME

The Ducks come off a 21-10 upset loss at Illinois. After scoring a touchdown on the first drive of that game, Oregon only finished with an additional field goal offensively for the rest of the game.

The third loss through seven games just about slammed the door shut on hopes of a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. Lanning and the program announced on Sunday morning that they were parting ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, following a string of lackluster offensive performances to begin 2026.

Lanning revealed on Monday that assistant quarterbacks coach and former Power Four offensive coordinator Jay Johnson would take over play-calling duties. Lanning noted, however, that Johnson would lead the play-calling efforts, but that it'd also be by committee.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola is reportedly set to start his second straight game, despite struggles against the Illini. Raiola and the Ducks will face a Northwestern side that is rolling offensively. Former Oregon State and Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles leads the offense with 21 total touchdowns, as Kelly took over play-calling duties in the offseason.

Black And White Uniform Matchup

Dierre Hill Jr. models the Oregon Ducks' uniforms for their Halloween night game against the Northwestern Wildcats. | @goducks on X

This Halloween game against Northwestern brings out a black-and-white uniform combination. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. modeled the latest uniform reveal that came out on Wednesday.

The combination features the “Fly Era” black and silver jerseys from the 2024 “Generation O” collection. This is the first time ever that Oregon dons black jerseys with white pants, plus white wings on a black helmet, according to uniform analyst and graphic designer Jonah Henderson.

On the other side of the field, the Wildcats posted that they will be wearing their all-white “Stormtroopers” in Eugene.

Match Up History

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sideline against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s matchup between the Ducks and Wildcats will mark the first time that Northwestern visits Autzen Stadium in program history. This is only the third meeting of all time between the two sides.

The first matchup came in 1974 at Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern took the first meeting 14-10. The two programs didn’t meet again until after Oregon joined the Big Ten. The last matchup was played in Evanston in 2025, with Oregon winning 34-14.

That 2025 game was highlighted largely by Ducks players either unavailable or no longer with the program. Dante Moore threw for a touchdown and 178 yards, while his leading receiver was former Duck-turned-Las Vegas Raider Malike Benson, with 62 yards on four receptions.

Former Oregon tight end and first-round NFL Draft pick Kenyon Sadiq caught the lone touchdown pass in the previous matchup. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on five carries as the main returner from the 2025 to 2026 meetings.

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