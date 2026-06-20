Oregon Ducks Official Visitors List Filled With Blue-Chip Recruits

Following the commitment of five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant from Harper Woods, Michigan, activity is starting to heat up on the recruiting trail for the Oregon Ducks. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have several official visits set for the weekend.

This will be the final weekend of visits for the Ducks as Oregon looks to secure its second consecutive top-five recruiting class ranking. After the recent commitment of Guerrant, the Ducks are currently ranked No. 6 overall and No. 1 in the Big Ten with a total of 19 commits, per 247Sports.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s Official Visits:

Here is the list of recruits expected to visit Oregon over the weekend, per DucksWire's Logan Brown.

Five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl

Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets

Four-star wide receiver Tae Walden Jr.

Four-star linebacker Brayton Feister

Four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks

Four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III

Four-star running back Caden Waye

Three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi

The visits are highlighted by two recruits that have already committed to the Ducks, including a pair of commits, four-star quarterback Will Mencl and five-star edge Rashad Streets, who are among the top players in Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class.

The most notable visitor is another five-star wide receiver the Ducks are targeting, Xavier Sabb from Glassboro, New Jersey. Sabb is rated as the No. 41 overall player nationally and No. 2 recruit from New Jersey, per 247Sports.

With the recent commitment of Guerrant, adding another talented wide receiver in Guerrant would be massive for the Ducks.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a commitment from any of these recruits, the Ducks could see a major boost in their recruiting ranking for the 2027 cycle. Five teams currently rank ahead of the Ducks in the 2027 recruiting class, including the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 1), Miami Hurricanes (No. 2), Oklahoma Sooners (No. 3), Florida Gators (No. 4), and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 5).

The Ducks recently overtook the USC Trojans as the Big Ten team with the top recruiting class following the commitment of Guerrant. Big Ten teams behind the Ducks in the 247Sports recruiting rankings include the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 10), UCLA Bruins (No. 11), Michigan Wolverines (No. 12), and USC Trojans (No. 14).

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There is still plenty of time for the Ducks to improve their recruiting class ranking, and there’s still time for other Big Ten teams to catch up to the Ducks. This weekend’s official visits present the perfect opportunity for the Ducks to strengthen that ranking as fall camp for Oregon approaches.

The Ducks will kick off the 2026 college football season on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos. The kickoff between the Ducks and Broncos is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS. It should be an exciting start for what Oregon fans are hoping is a season that finishes with their first national championship in program history.

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