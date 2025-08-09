Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes Updated Betting Odds To Win National Championship
The Oregon Ducks slotted into the No. 7 spot in the AFCA Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Ducks are coming off a 13-1 season that saw Oregon win the Big Ten in their inaugural season in the conference. With the college football season around the corner, bettors are considering who to put money on to win the national championship.
Ohio State, Texas Given Best Odds To Win National Championship
The top two teams that are betting favorites to win the national championship are Texas and Ohio State. According to BetMGM, the Texas Longhorns are the odds-on favorite to win it all in 2025-26, with +500 odds. The Ohio State Buckeyes are right behind Texas, with +525 odds.
There is quite a considerable drop-off after Ohio State. The odds get longer with the third-sixth favorite teams to win the college football national championship. The Georgia Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions are tied with the third-best odds at +700 according to BetMGM. Penn State returns quarterback Drew Allar and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
Here is the full top-10:
1. Texas +500
2. Ohio State +525
3. Georgia +700
3. Penn State +700
5. Oregon +900
5. Clemson +900
7. Notre Dame +1200
7. Alabama +1200
9. LSU +1500
10. Michigan +2500
10. Ole Miss +2500
10. Florida +2500
Oregon Ducks Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks check in with the fifth-best odds to win the national championship and sit at +900 at BetMGM. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will represent the third starting quarterback in three years for the Ducks. The Ducks are tied for fifth with the Clemson Tigers, who also sit at +900.
That +900 is worse odds than the Ducks had going into preseason last year, when the Ducks had +700 odds to win it all. Only Georgia (+280) and Ohio State (+400) had better odds going into 2024.
The Ducks' odds are -275 to make the College Football Playoff. The Ducks have the third-best odds to win the Big Ten at +350. Only Penn State (+240) and Ohio State (+190) are favored above them. The Ducks had +200 odds last year coming into the 2024 season to win the Big Ten.
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks Transfers Bear Alexander, Makhi Hughes, Dillon Thieneman Turning Heads
MORE: Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Gives Reason For Sitting Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Why The Kansas City Chiefs Are 'Worried' About Denver Broncos, Quarterback Bo Nix
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Matchup On The Horizon?
Big Drop-Off After Oregon Ducks, Clemson Tigers
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Alabama Crimson Tide are tied for with the 7th-best odds to win the national championship. Both programs enter with +1200 odds according to BetMGM. Both programs had vastly different seasons last year, with Notre Dame getting all the way to the national championship game while Alabama missed the college football playoff entirely.
LSU sits at No. 9 for the best odds to win the national championship, Michigan, Ole Miss, and the Florida Gators are tied for 10th best odds at +2500 according to BetMGM.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.