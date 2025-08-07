Oregon Ducks Transfers Bear Alexander, Makhi Hughes, Dillon Thieneman Turning Heads
The Oregon Ducks have 10 now-NFL players to replace on their roster. Good news is, Oregon coach Dan Lanning reloaded with the No. 1 ranked transfer portal class in the Big Ten Conference.
Oregon's 11 incoming transfers are set to excite and dominate as Ducks fans get to know the new budding stars.
The chemistry between the newcomers and the veterans is impressing Lanning. This summer, the team has bonded through hikes up Spencer's Butte in Eugene, a leadership retreat and dinners at Lanning's home.
Three transfer portal players who have a chance to make an instant impact for Oregon are: safety Dillon Thieneman, running back Makhi Hughes and defensive lineman Bear Alexander.
In exclusive interviews with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, linebacker Bryce Boettcher and EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei give an inside look into the promising new Ducks.
MAKHI HUGHES
Hughes transferred from the Tulane Green Wave after exploding for 15 touchdowns last season, recording 1,401 yards (949 after contact) on 265 carries. Hughes isn't a loud person, but his play sure is.
“Makhi (Hughes) is quiet. You’ve got to poke him to get him to talk. So he's the kind of guy that just works really hard and wants to be out there on the field, make an impact. I think he wants his play to speak for itself,” Lanning said.
Hughes’ 1,982 rushing yards after contact in his first two seasons of college football only trail former Boise State Bronco, Ashton Jeanty, and former North Carolina Tar Heel, Omarion Hampton, during that time. Both running backs were selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
DILLON THIENEMAN
The junior safety Thieneman joins coach Dan Lanning’s program after two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers. The safety had a standout freshman season with the Boilermakers, earning an 89.5 overall PFF grade. Thieneman led all Big Ten defensive backs with 104 tackles last season, also tallying seven pass breakups and one sack.
“(Makhi Hughes and Dillon Thieneman)’s work ethic is next to none. It's like unheard of. Dillon’s there all day, every day. They're both amazing players and super great to have them,” said Sadiq.
Thieneman also handled punt returns, gaining 67 yards on nine returns for Purdue. He is leaving a Boilermakers team that totaled only one win last season with a chance for immediate impact for Oregon.
“Dillon has a little bit more of a voice - has really become a great leader for us. He works extremely hard, super intelligent, holds himself to a high standard," said Lanning.
ESPN ranked the top five 2026 NFL Draft prospects at each respective position and Thieneman was on both Matt Miller's and Jordan Reid's lists. Thieneman was slotted as the No. 2 safety on Miller's list, just behind Ohio State's Caleb Downs.
BEAR ALEXANDER
Alexander has massive potential after transferring from USC.
Already on his third school after spending one year at Georgia and two at USC, there's been some questions surrounding Alexander's commitment and work ethic, however the comments of his teammates speak volumes.
“I like Bear. He's a funny guy. Works hard. He's lightning fast too, off the ball… He obviously is learning the playbook, and so I'll be talking to him when I'm a linebacker. He's like, ‘man, tell me what the play is’… He's picking it up, and he's going to have a good season for us this year. I'm excited,” said Boettcher.
“Bear, he's kind of funny. But, man, he works. He'll be there in the workout, working, and then he’ll come back an hour later -he's doing a whole other workout - almost like a two-a-day, but just by himself out there. Freaky athlete. He's a funny guy. He's definitely one of a kind. He works,” said Uiagalelei.
Alexander has 61 total tackles (36 solo), 3.5 sacks and four pass breakups. Last season with the Trojans, he had just five total tackles but was able to post a career-high 47 tackles and 1.5 sack with the Bulldogs in 2023.
Alexander, Thieneman and Hughes will take the field in an Oregon uniform for the first time on Aug. 30 as the Ducks kick off the season vs. Montana State.