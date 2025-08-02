How Much Pressure Does Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Face?
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are holding a quarterback competition throughout the summer. Quarterback Dante Moore is the projected starter after sitting on the bench for a season. Heading into 2025, Moore has some big shoes to fill as he looks to lead the Ducks.
The 2025 college football season will be filled with talented quarterbacks across the nation. In addition to the excitement, there are a couple of quarterbacks who will be under immense pressure this season. On3 ranked the top 10 quarterbacks facing pressure, listing Moore at No. 6.
Moore Under Pressure?
While Moore is the projected starter, he is a rather unproven commodity. Moore transferred to Oregon after spending the 2023 season with the UCLA Bruins. Moore transferred at the same time as current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel led the Ducks to an undefeated regular season, finishing the year as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, clinching a College Football Playoff berth. Lanning and the Ducks have high expectations this season, and Moore will have to prove he can lead the team to the playoff.
Moore started in five games with UCLA before transferring to Oregon. In 2023 with the Bruins, he passed for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns. He threw nine interceptions and finished with a 53.5 completion percentage. It may not have been the best season for Moore, but getting the chance to develop in 2024 behind Gabriel has helped prepare him to take over the Ducks' offense.
“This year has been a learning year for me,” Moore told On3’s Pete Nakos in June. “Transferring in with Dillon was probably one of the best things I ever did. Coming to Oregon and competing with Dillon and standing behind him. I learned a lot from him. He’s been in college for quite some time, and I'm glad that the Browns picked him up.”
“He taught me a lot. The way we compete with each other in the weight room, in the classroom, and out there on the field. It’s been a great year, and I got close with the team,” Moore continued. “I’ve been learning here and picked up a lot of things in Eugene. It was a year that I needed for sure.”
Moore is taking the offseason seriously, getting his body right, and is ready to lead the Ducks in 2025. Moore has had the chance to grow and is ready to prove he can lead the Oregon Ducks to another successful season, potentially making a further push in the postseason.
Moore's Preparation
Moore may be under pressure, but he does have a couple of games in the regular season to adjust to leading the offense. The Ducks will open up the season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30. This could be a chance for Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein to play around with the quarterback position.
In addition to Moore, quarterbacks Austin Novosad and Luke Moga are competing for the starting role. The matchup against Montana State could be a chance for not only Moore to adjust, but for the team to see what they have with Novosad and Moga.
On Sept. 27, the Oregon Ducks will face one of their toughest opponents of the season, the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship, but this time, the game will be played at Beaver Stadium.
In what is naturally a tough environment, the Ducks will be the team Penn State faces for their annual White Out game. Moore can make a true statement based on how he plays against Penn State in September.