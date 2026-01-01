Oregon's Orange Bowl Win Changes National Championship Betting Odds

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks' dreams of capturing their first national championship in school history are one step closer to becoming a reality as they shut out the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0 in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl.

Oregon entered the Orange Bowl with +600 odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Now, following the Orange Bowl victory over Texas Tech, Oregon’s national championship odds have improved to +350.

Oregon's Dominant Defensive Performance In Orange Bowl Win

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After a poor defensive performance in their 51-34 win over the No. 12 James Madison Dukes in the first round, Oregon’s defense was looking to prove its dominance in the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech. The Ducks put on arguably one of their best defensive performances of the season, playing impressively from start to finish.

Entering the Orange Bowl, Texas Tech had one of the best scoring offenses in the country, averaging 480.3 yards and 42.5 points per game. One of the key matchups that would have a deciding factor on which team advances was Oregon’s offense against Texas Tech’s defense.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Make History With Orange Bowl Helmets

MORE: Shocking Orange Bowl Ticket Prices Days Before Oregon vs. Texas Tech

MORE: Three Observations From Oregon's Orange Bowl Practice In Miami

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

It was the total opposite of what many were expecting, as Oregon’s defense was the unit that carried the Ducks to the win. Oregon’s defense shut down the Red Raiders' offense in the first half, holding Texas Tech to 88 total yards and three first downs.

Brandon Finney Jr's Remarkable Defensive Performance

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While several players on Oregon’s defense had an impact in the win for the Ducks, true freshman defensive back Brandon Finney Jr.’s performance was one of the most remarkable by a defensive player in this year’s CFP.

Finney Jr. collected a total of three takeaways, including two interceptions and a fumble recovery. One of those interceptions came in the red zone on Texas Tech’s one promising offensive drive of the game.

When Finney Jr. first arrived at Oregon, he had the potential to be one of the best players in the Ducks’ secondary, and he proved that with arguably the best performances of his football playing career. In addition to his three takeaways, the freshman cornerback finished the Orange Bowl win with six total tackles.

Defense Carries Oregon In Offensive Struggle vs. Texas Tech

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Defensive back Dillon Thieneman and linebacker Bryce Boettcher also had a massive impact defensively for the Ducks, both recording 12 total tackles. Linebacker Teitum Tuioti added six total tackles and two sacks in the win.

The dominance of Oregon’s defense helped set up the Ducks’ offense in prime position to capitalize in a game where they didn’t have their best performance against Texas Tech’s defense. Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei’s forced fumble early in the second half helped set up one of running back Jordon Davison’s two touchdowns in the Orange Bowl.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw for 234 yards and one interception on 26-of-33 passing against the Red Raiders. On several offensive plays in the game, Oregon’s offense had multiple bad snaps and poor handoffs that almost resulted in turnovers for the Ducks and stalled promising possessions. These self-inflicted wounds are mistakes that Oregon's offense aims to clean up moving forward.

With the dominant win over Texas Tech, Oregon now advances to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, where they’ll play the winner of the Rose Bowl matchup between No. 1 Indiana and No. 9 Alabama. With a similar defensive performance that Oregon put on display in the Orange Bowl, the Ducks look to be a hard team to beat heading into the CFP Semifinal.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles