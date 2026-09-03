Oregon Ducks Outgoing Transfers Finally Getting Their Shot Elsewhere

Running back Makhi Hughes arrived in Eugene as the next man up in the Oregon Ducks backfield.

As a freshman for Tulane, Hughes posted 1,378 yards on 258 rushes, both American Conference bests. He then added 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore, bringing his career total up to 22 rushing scores.

Former Oregon Ducks running back makhi hughes is getting a shot with Houston. | Oregon Ducks on SI's Jake Bunn

With the Ducks, however, Hughes found himself up against Jordon Davison (667 yards, team-high 15 touchdowns) and managed to rush for just 70 yards in six games. Now Hughes finds himself among the 30 Oregon players who entered the portal after the 2025 season.

Now Hughes is a Preseason All-Big 12 honoree and a member of the Doak Walker Award watch list at Houston.

Simply put, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has more talent than playing time to go around.

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Movement

Oregon lost 30 players in the transfer portal while welcoming 15 to Eugene.

Of the departing players, 27 were three-stars and three were four-star recruits. Conversely, Lanning brought in 10 three-stars and five four-stars.

April 25, 2026; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the spring game on at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rather than trying to replace what it lost, the Ducks fortified what its roster needed with the likes of quarterback Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), safety Koi Perich (Minnesota) and cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State).

Where the Ex-Ducks Landed

Many of those outbound players didn’t just go anywhere. Joining Hughes on the move were quarterback Bryson Beaver (Georgia), cornerbacks Dakoda Fields (Oklahoma) and Jahlil Florence (Missouri), as well as defensive end Blake Purchase (Ole Miss), to name a few.

Quarterbacks: Bryson Beaver (Georgia), Luke Moga (New Mexico), Austin Novosad (Bowling Green)

Running Backs: Jay Harris (Kansas State), Makhi Hughes (Houston), Jayden Limar (Washington)

Wide Receivers: Darrian Anderson (Fresno State), Kyler Kasper (BYU), Justius Lowe (San Diego State), Cooper Perry (California)

Tight Ends: Kade Caton (South Florida), Zach Grace (LSU), Vander Ploog (NC State), Roger Saleapaga (BYU)

Offensive Line: Lipe Moala (Hawaii)

Defensive Line: Terrance Green (Alabama), Tionne Gray (Notre Dame), Jericho Johnson (California), Ashton Porter (Houston), Xadavien Sims (Arkansas)

Edge: Tobi Haastrup (West Virginia), Blake Purchase (Ole Miss)

Linebackers: Kamar Mothudi (California)

Defensive Backs: Daylen Austin (Arizona), Solomon Davis (San Diego State), Dakoda Fields (Oklahoma), Jahlil Florence (Missouri), Sione Laulea (Missouri), Kingston Lopa (California)

Specialists: Nick Duzansky (Michigan State)

Transfers With Something to Prove

Jayden Limar, Running Back

Jan. 1, 2026; Miami Florida; Oregon running back Jayden Limar powers forward versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running back Jayden Limar saw his games played decrease from 14 to eight in 2025, yet the junior still posted career-highs for attempts (46), yards (262) and touchdowns (three).

That’s in large part to a talented but crowded Oregon running back corps of Davison, Hughes, Jay Harris and Noah Whittington.

Limar transferred to Washington where he becomes the most experienced player in the Huskies’ depleted backfield.

Jahlil Florence, Cornerback

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence prior to kickoff against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Missouri Tigers are tasked with rebuilding a secondary that lost its three top cornerbacks. In steps cornerback Jahlil Florence who wrapped up 35 tackles, two interceptions and a sack during his first two seasons with Oregon.

That was before a torn meniscus shelved him for the entire 2024 season and all but two games in 2025. With two years of eligibility remaining, Florence can make an impact in Columbia.

Kyler Kasper, Wide Receiver

April 27, 2024; Oregon Ducks wide reciever Kyler Kasper hauls in a pass in the back of the end zone during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Kyler Kasper has also been dogged by injuries with chronic foot issues restricting him to no more than four games in three of his four seasons in Eugene.

The 6-6 redshirt senior provides BYU with a major target, while finally giving Kasper his shot, potentially as the team’s No. 1 option.

“I haven’t been able to play football how I wanted to in four years,” Kasper said. “Now it’s that time to go play football and show the world what I can do.”

The Defensive Line

The return of star defensive tackles A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander to Oregon left Tionne Gray (18 tackles, two TFL in 2025) looking at limited playing time. At Notre Dame, the 6-5 320 pound redshirt sophomore Gray has a chance to start for the Fighting Irish.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery against the Oregon State Beavers during a game at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s defensive front suffered some of the team’s deepest portal losses. Joining Gray were Terrance Green (Alabama), Ashton Porter (Houston) and Xadavien Sims (Arkansas), along with Jericho Johnson, who was one of four ex-Ducks to transfer to California.

As a testament to the depth of Lanning’s squad, all five of them wound up at Power Four schools.

The Quarterback Room

Quarterback Dante Moore isn’t just Oregon's starter, he enters the season with Heisman Trophy aspirations. Behind him is Dylan Raiola, who portaled in from Nebraska, days before Moore announced his return to the Ducks.

That left four-star Bryson Beaver, 247Sports’ No. 12 quarterback and No. 174 overall prospect in the class of 2026, as the odd-man-out. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart scooped Beaver up after losing five-star quarterback Jared Curtis to Vanderbilt.

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Bryson Beaver, 18, launches a pass during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also exiting Lanning’s program for more playing time were Austin Novosad to Bowling Green and Luke Moga to New Mexico. Moga is battling to start in Week 1 for the Lobos against Central Michigan.

Novosad opted for Bowling Green rather than following Oregon offensive coordinator and current Wildcat head coach Will Stein at Kentucky. Despite being an early favorite to win the starting role for the Falcons, Novosad was beaten out by Jay Kastantin, who threw for 3,658 career yards and 28 touchdowns at Assumption College.

Time will tell if transfers such Hughes, Florence or Kasper can thrive in their new destinations.

Lanning’s roster is simply too deep. Now it’s up to them to prove Oregon wrong.

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