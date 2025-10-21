Oregon Ducks Drop Unique Nike-Grateful Dead Gear For Fans
This week, Oregon Duck fans dust off their tie dye shirts and hippie glasses to congregate at Autzen Stadium for the Ducks' Grateful Dead tribute game against the Wisconsin Badgers.
With Oregon's special edition tie-dye jerseys dropping Sunday, the program has one more surprise up it's sleeve: a new apparel collaboration collection with Nike, Class Trip, and the historic rock band.
The "Grateful Ducks" collection, modeled by quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Dakorien Moore in newly released photos features the exclusive Air Max 90 sneaker (previewed previously) jackets, sweatpants, hoodies, T-shirts and headwear.
Where To Get the New Collection
According to the Nike website, the Nike x Class Trip x Grateful Dead x University of Oregon "Grateful Ducks" collection will be available for purchase Oct. 21 at dead.net, Oct. 23 from classtrip.co, and Oct. 24 throughout the U.S. via nike.com, SNKRS, Fanatics and other retail partners.
Why Nike Air Max's for the Dead Heads?
The choice of Air Max's for the anchor piece in the collection came from the footwear preferences of Grateful Dead lead singer Jerry Garcia. Each piece of the shoe design was also inspired by a part of the team and the state of Oregon.
"The shoe’s layered greens and yellows are inspired by lush Oregon landscapes, and tie-dye accents provide a distinctive nod to the Grateful Dead. Additional, Dead-inspired details include lightning-bolt Swooshes, co-branded tongue tags and custom sock liners — all marking a convergence of art, sport and sound," Nike explained in their release.
Tie Dye-ing It All Together
Below are promotional photos for the collection featuring the Moore duo.
The History Behind the Dead and the Ducks
Currently celebrating the bands' 60th anniversary, the Grateful Dead performed at the Autzen Stadium 10 times between 1974 and 1994, with a tribute to that era happening in 2018 from Dead & Company, an off-shoot of the original group (the Air Max's also tribute the 1990 show at the stadium).
The original band has played in Eugene more than 20 times, including their first ever show in 1968 at the University of Oregon EMU, with their icons and tie-dye becoming synonymous with Oregon's hippie culture.
Famous basketball broadcaster and Portland Trail Blazer athlete, the late Bill Walton, was also well known for his love of the Grateful Dead, frequently wearing tie dye to cover the Oregon Ducks basketball games. Walton passed away in 2024 with the Blazers tributing the late icon with tie dye patches on jerseys.
Oregon's Counterculture History
For Duck fans interested in learning more about the deep connection the rock band, Nike, the University of Oregon, and other figures close to the state have with the counterculture movement, the university released a short documentary on their social media channels explaining the connection.
The university also created a playlist of Grateful Dead songs, with several tracks being live recordings of songs performed by the band in Eugene.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie-Dye or Green
Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green