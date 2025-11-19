Ducks Digest

How Oregon Has Performed When Featured On ESPN's College GameDay

ESPN's College GameDay will travel to Eugene for the second time this season for the No. 8 Oregon Ducks' high-stakes matchup against the No. 17 USC Trojans on Saturday. How has Oregon performed when featured on the popular morning show?

Caden Handwork

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives with players before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives with players before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
For the second time this season, ESPN's College GameDay will travel to Eugene. This time, the show will be on site for the No. 8 Oregon Ducks' pivotal Big Ten home matchup against the No. 17 USC Trojans. The popular ESPN college football morning show was in Eugene for Oregon's week 7 matchup against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, a game the Ducks lost 30-20.

The Ducks were also featured on ESPN College GameDay for their week 5 road matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. The Ducks won that matchup in 30-24 in overtime, putting Oregon at a 1-1 record when featured on College GameDay this season.

Oregon's Overall Record On College GameDay Through the Years

Lee Corso holds a duck alongside The Duck after picking the Ducks as the winner of Saturday s top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins on ESPN s College GameDay at the University of Oregon. News College Gameday / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon has been featured on College GameDay 34 previous times, making Saturday's matchup against the Trojans the Ducks' 35th appearance on the show. The Ducks have a 20-14 record on College GameDay and have had great success recently, winning five of their last eight games when appearing on the show.

Besides the loss to Indiana earlier this season, the other two losses came against the eventual national champions: the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl last year and against the Washington Huskies on the road in October of 2023.

Before his retirement, the legendary Lee Corso had a major impact on a majority of Oregon's wins with his headgear selections. Corso picked the Ducks in 21 of the 29 games, of which Oregon was featured on College GameDay, with the Ducks going 14-7 when he picked Oregon and 2-6 when he selected against them.

Oregon fans hope the Ducks' recent success on College GameDay can lead the team to a statement win over USC. Saturday's matchup will be the first time the Ducks and Trojans have faced off since 2023, when Oregon won in Eugene 36-27.

Why College GameDay Is In Eugene For a Second Time This Season

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The major College Football Playoff implications that are on the line in Saturday's matchup between Oregon and USC are one of the main reasons why College GameDay chose to come back to Eugene for a second time this season.

The Ducks enter Saturday's matchup with a 9-1 overall record following a dominating 42-13 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night. An outstanding performance from quarterback Dante Moore, who had one of his best games of the season, throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-30 passing.

While not eliminated from the playoff with a loss, losing to USC on Saturday would make it much more difficult for the Ducks to earn a spot in the 12-team field if they beat Washington the following week.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass against the defense of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC, however, needs a win over Oregon to stay alive in the playoff chase. The Trojans are coming off a come-from-behind 26-21 victory over the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, a game in which star wide receiver Makai Lemon had another spectacular performance with 10 receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown.

The kickoff from Autzen Stadium in Eugene is set for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game being broadcast on CBS. Oregon fans interested in watching or attending ESPN's College GameDay, the show will start at 6:00 a.m. PT.

Caden Handwork
