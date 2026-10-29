Unbeaten Vikings Are ‘Super Talented,’ but a ‘Wild Card’ Could Hold Them Back

And then there was one.

The 49ers and Chiefs both lost Sunday. The Vikings did not. So going into Week 8, Minnesota is the last of the undefeated teams, sitting 6–0 and leading the NFC North, a division without a losing record.

Still, questions abound about the men of the north. Minnesota has an uninspiring situation under center, with Kyler Murray throwing for 6.5 yards per attempt and just three touchdowns. Not exactly Pro Bowl stuff, but good enough to not cost Minnesota and its elite defense, which hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in any game.

Elsewhere, the trade winds are blowing as leaves fall from trees. Although the NFL trade deadline isn’t until Nov. 10 , moves are beginning to be made, with the Colts being the first team to put the “For Sale” sign on the trade block.

One team that could be buying is the Chiefs, who, despite an AFC-best 5–1 record, have their share of issues. Kansas City was limited to three measly points in Seattle last weekend, and combined with key injuries on the perimeter, general manager Brett Veach might be pressed into action for a team trying to win its fourth Super Bowl since 2019.

But we start in Minnesota, where the Vikings are seeking to earn respect while having a record that demands it.

Are the unbeaten Vikings a true championship contender?

Typically, the last team without a loss is seen as either a juggernaut or a Super Bowl favorite, depending on when in the season they stand alone as that team. In the curious case of the Vikings, it’s fair to wonder if they fit either description.

Minnesota is 6–0 and has beaten the Packers and Bears, two teams with a combined 9–3 record when they’re not playing the Vikings. However, they’ve also beaten the Dolphins, Saints, Colts and Buccaneers, four bottom-feeding teams. Only one of those victories came by more than one score. In conversations with two team sources who have faced the Vikings this year, there are varied levels of belief in whether they can sustain what they’re doing.

One AFC coach called Minnesota “super talented” thanks to wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, along with tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones Sr. He also believes the offensive line is strong as a unit, but did note Murray is the “wild card.” That said, the source sees the defense as giving Minnesota a real chance based on its dominance so far, a group allowing a league-low 12.3 points per game.

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, one NFC coach thinks Minnesota is a good team but not one capable of raising the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy. Offensively, his concern is a lack of physicality, with tight end Josh Oliver’s torn biceps being a potential tipping point in the run game. The coach also questions whether Murray can elevate an offense, something he hasn’t proven capable of yet in his career.

Finally, the source loves defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s scheme but questions whether such a high blitz percentage—Minnesota is currently at a historic 68.4% blitz rate —can work against high-end offenses with quality personnel, stating the “act will eventually wear thin” because they don’t have a base way to play.

This week, Minnesota will be tested on the road against the Lions and their NFC-leading 30.7 points per game before taking on the 49ers in Mexico two weeks from now. If the Vikings can win those games, they may win a few more believers as well.

Chiefs will be active in the receiver market before the trade deadline

More than 26 million people watched the Chiefs lose 20–3 to the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. In that game, Kansas City’s wide receivers combined for 39 yards on a night the Chiefs didn’t reach the red zone.

Those 26 million people, and most inside the team’s building, came to a similar conclusion: Kansas City must actively look for receiving help with Tyquan Thornton sidelined indefinitely and Rashee Rice dealing with a balky hamstring.

In a conversation with a team source, we’ve learned the Chiefs expect to be aggressive in the receiver market, with finances not being an issue despite just $1.5 million in cap space. The understanding is that, should the right deal be struck, moves can be made to free up the necessary funds.

Aug 15, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach watches warmups against the Los Angeles Rams prior to a pre season at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bigger question is identifying the right player. Kansas City has started making calls, but nothing has materialized. The Jets’ Garrett Wilson is a potential option, but one source believes New York’s asking price is two first-round picks and a player. While the Chiefs might be willing to deal one first-rounder, that price could be seen as steep for almost any team.

Other options include the Colts’ Josh Downs , who requested a trade on Wednesday. Downs is entering free agency after this season and has caught 26 passes for 307 yards this season. Then there’s Stefon Diggs in Washington, with the Commanders struggling through a one-win season. Diggs was on Kansas City’s radar this offseason, but signed with his hometown team. In five games, Diggs has 24 catches for 214 yards.

Lastly, keep an eye on Chiefs receiver Cyrus Allen. The rookie fifth-round pick impressed in training camp but hasn’t seen much action yet, playing just 35 offensive snaps. But with Thornton and Rice injured (Rice may return this weekend), the Chiefs expect Allen’s playing time to keep ramping up.

Sitting 5–1 and with a young, talented defense, Kansas City doesn’t want to waste a season in which it can contend. To do so, finding another offensive weapon is paramount.

Colts’ fire sale has been a long time coming … and will continue

The NFL trade deadline isn’t until Nov. 10, but the Colts have gotten a jump on the action.

On Tuesday, interim general manager Ed Dodds sent two high-profile veterans to the NFC West: Six-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was traded to the Seahawks for 2027 third-round and ’28 fifth-round choices, while defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was jettisoned to the 49ers for a ’27 fourth-rounder.

Don’t expect Indianapolis’s trades to stop anytime soon. Speaking to another general manager, he believes the Colts have no choice but to trade assets and recoup draft capital, largely to make the job attractive for the next general manager and/or coach. This is a cascading effect dating back to former general manager Chris Ballard and his now-disastrous decision to acquire cornerback Sauce Gardner from the Jets for a pair of first-round picks.

Beyond Nelson and Buckner, keep an eye on aforementioned receiver Josh Downs, running back Jonathan Taylor and left tackle Bernard Raimann. As aforementioned, Downs is a pending free agent while Taylor, who would bring back the best return, is signed through 2028 at cap hits of $15 million and $9.4 million for an acquiring team. Raimann is signed through ‘29 at cap charges of $23.3, $17.6 and $22 million, respectively.

Without those picks, the Colts don’t have many attractive building blocks. Daniel Jones is signed for this year and next, but he has been awful since coming back from a torn Achilles. In seven games, Jones has completed 59.6% of his throws for 5.8 yards per attempt with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Since Andrew Luck retired in August 2019, the Colts have attempted to put Band-Aids on gaping wounds. Now, for better or worse, they’re finally tearing down their sandcastle and starting anew.

International games are a hit, but at what cost?

The NFL loves its international audience. So much so that the slate to go abroad continues to expand by the year.

In 2007, the league started playing an annual game in England. Six years later, the NFL started playing multiple international games. This season, the count is at an all-time high with one game apiece in Australia, France, Brazil, Spain, Mexico and Germany alongside three in England. Last week, commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about the likelihood of playing games in Tokyo, something that could happen as soon as next season .

However, some in the league aren’t thrilled about the idea. In speaking with multiple coaches who have played overseas this season, there’s a significant concern not only about travel, but also the league’s blind eye toward competitive balance when scheduling these games.

One coach spoke about the need for a mandatory bye week after teams come back from long-distance travel to another country, citing both time and body adjustments as key factors. The source also noted that “competitive fairness is supposed to be a hallmark of the league” but without everyone getting a week off following such travel, that’s impossible.

A second source, a coach for a different team, isn’t a fan of going overseas either, stating a bye the following week is critical. Using a specific example, the coach pointed to a Week 5 game between the Colts and Steelers. Going into that contest, Pittsburgh was coming off a Thursday night game, giving it a mini-bye. Meanwhile, Indianapolis had to play in London before coming back to the United States, practicing at home then traveling to Pittsburgh. The Steelers won that game, 34–22.

With Goodell and the owners hellbent on expanding the regular season to 18 games while also playing more international games by the year, it seems logical to have a two-bye system, with one mandated after playing outside the country.

Jeremiah Smith is a generational talent, and is being compared to the NFL’s best

It’s an old tradition. We watch the stars of tomorrow on Saturday and wonder who they project to be on Sunday. That’s true of all top prospects, something Jeremiah Smith certainly qualifies as.

Smith, an All-American receiver for Ohio State, would likely have been a top-10 pick a year ago but wasn’t eligible to come out for the draft as a true sophomore. In his junior season, he’s only ascended to a higher level in Columbus, catching 52 passes for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns in seven games.

Jeremiah Smith was a walking highlight reel against Illinois. Enjoy some highlights from his historic performance. pic.twitter.com/9MpnhAPnRc — Ohio State Stats (@OhioStateStats) September 27, 2026

In speaking with one long-time personnel evaluator, the comparison for Smith is Justin Jefferson, the Vikings’ perennial All-Pro receiver who dominated at LSU. The source cited Smith’s size, speed and play-making abilities as the key reasons for the comparison.

Listed at 6'1" and 195 pounds, Jefferson is actually considerably smaller than Smith, who checks in at 6'4" and 222 pounds. However, Jefferson’s elite body control and leaping ability play far bigger than his frame, while his 4.43 40-time going into the 2020 draft was an elite number.

While the 2027 draft is projected to be loaded with quarterbacks headed for the first round, Smith might press any of them as the best player available regardless of position. If he ends up having a career akin to what Jefferson has done in Minnesota, he’ll live up to any advance billing, considering Jefferson has amassed four All-Pro seasons while also winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 with 128 catches and 1,809 yards.

In recent years, Ohio State has churned out elite receiver prospects including Carnell Tate and Marvin Harrison Jr. over the past two years. Despite that pedigree, Smith might be the best of them all.