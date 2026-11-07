Oregon Ducks Debut First-Time Uniform Combination at Ohio State

COLUMBUS - The No. 23 Oregon Ducks are no strangers to making a splash in the uniform game.

The Ducks are donning a new uniform combination as they take the field at Ohio Stadium in front of more than 100,000 rowdy fans. Oregon is wearing chrome helmets, white jerseys and black pants together for the first time, turning heads with the newest edition of the “Mummy Duck.”

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy as a backdrop during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’s a “scarlet out” in the Horseshoe, giving Oregon’s white jerseys and reflective helmets plenty of contrast against the sea of red. The Ducks’ chrome helmets feature dark green, reflective wings, while black accessories with mummy-wrap graphics complete the look.

Oregon isn’t the only team bringing a different look to the Horseshoe. No. 12 Ohio State is wearing its “Scarlet Rush” combination of silver helmets, scarlet jerseys and scarlet pants, matching the “scarlet out” in the stands. It marks the Buckeyes’ first time wearing all scarlet since 2024 and the debut of the combination with their updated Buckeye Stripes.

What Is Different About Oregon’s Mummy Duck Uniforms

Oregon debuted the original “Mummy Duck” look during last season’s road win over Penn State. The Ducks brought glow-in-the-dark accessories into Beaver Stadium for the Nittany Lions’ signature “White Out,” adding their own twist to another iconic college football setting.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola in Mummy Duck Uniforms vs. Ohio State | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola in Mummy Duck Uniforms vs. Ohio State | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola in Mummy Duck Uniforms vs. Ohio State | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Mummy Duck Uniforms vs. Ohio State | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Mummy Duck Uniforms vs. Ohio State | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Mummy Duck Uniforms vs. Ohio State | oregon ducks uniforms nike ohio state buckeyes scarlet rush big ten college football playoff jeremiah smith dylan raiola

Ohio State's Scarlet Rush Uniforms vs. Oregon | Bri Amaranthus

This version changes two of the most noticeable details.

Last year’s black helmets with silver wings have been replaced by chrome helmets with dark green, reflective wings. The glow-in-the-dark mummy accessories have also given way to black sleeves and leggings with bandage-style graphics.

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The white “Warp Speed” jersey from Oregon’s “Generation O” collection and black “Fly Era” pants anchor the combination. Oregon wore the opposite jersey-and-pants pairing a week earlier, beating Northwestern 34-26 at Autzen Stadium in black jerseys and white pants on Halloween.

Now, the mummy theme gets another road trip east...and another stadium full of fans hoping Oregon leaves with a loss.

Oregon Faces Ohio State With Playoff Hopes On The Line

The uniforms provide the first look at an Oregon team trying to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Tight end Jamari Johnson models the Oregon Ducks' "Mummy Duck" inspired uniform for their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. | @goducks on X

The three-loss Ducks enter the matchup needing to win their remaining four regular-season games to keep themselves in the conversation. Beating No. 12 Ohio State would give Oregon a road victory to build on before closing against Michigan, Michigan State and Washington.

The Ducks chances to get into the CFP currently hover around five percent. That percentage would jump with a win over No. 12 Ohio State at The Horseshoe in Columbus on Saturday. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit reacted to Oregon's spot in the CFP rankings debut.

"I feel like there's a... a light at the end of the tunnel. Now they have to win these games, which is going to be very tough to do. But if they did and they finished at 9-3, they're not done. After seeing tonight's ranking, I feel like Oregon's in the mix still," Herbstreit said.

The Buckeyes have little room for error themselves. Ohio State enters with two losses and freshman quarterback Luke Fahey facing an Oregon defense looking to make his afternoon uncomfortable.

Saturday also marks Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s first time coaching at the Horseshoe. The Ducks last played in Columbus in 2021, when Oregon left with a breakthrough road victory. Lanning said he couldn't wait to play at Ohio Stadium, while Ohio State coach Ryan Day made sure his message to Buckeyes fans was clear.

Tight end Jamari Johnson models the Oregon Ducks' "Mummy Duck" inspired uniform for their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. | @goducks on X

“When I talk about we need everybody to rally around the quarterback, that means the fans,” Day said. “We have the greatest fans in the world. We need to give them something to cheer for, but we need them to be there for us.”

"Now we've got these guys at home... Having the home crowd behind us is a big deal in this game. Having one of the hostile environments that Ohio State's known for when these guys come in here, because we need everybody," Day continued.

Nov. 7 has long been circled as a college football Saturday worth clearing the calendar for, including No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU and No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss. Oregon’s trip to Ohio State adds another ranked showdown with College Football Playoff implications.

For Oregon, the first statement comes when the Ducks take the field. The more important one will have to come against the Buckeyes.

Oregon and Ohio State kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 7, and will be broadcast on CBS.

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