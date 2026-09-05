Which Oregon Ducks Players Need Bigger Roles to Avoid Future Transfer Questions

The Oregon Ducks football squad enters the 2026 season with a wealth of talent throughout the (unreleased as of the Boise State game) depth chart. From returning veterans to promising young blood, coach Dan Lanning and crew have quite the task when it comes to divvying out playing time.

Of course, navigating which players get on the field versus which sit out includes consideration to the NCAA Transfer Portal. So, prior to the Ducks' kickoff at Boise State, let's examine which athletes could find themselves in the transfer portal dialogue come January and fleeting field appearances.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jalen Lott, Freshman, Wide Receiver

To be honest, freshmen receivers Messiah Hampton and Gatlin Bair could also find themselves on this list alongside Jalen Lott, but Lott is the example here.

Due to the sheer depth at the receiver position with returning sophomore Dakorien Moore and junior Jeremiah McClellan sticking around after senior Evan Stewart and UAB transfer senior Iverson Hooks age out of eligibility after the 2026 season, it's safe to say at least one of the 13 remaining receivers going into 2027 will find a new program.

For a young receiver like Lott, who signed with Oregon as a five-star high school recruit via 247 Composite and Rivals, there's a chance that a lack of field time could push the then incoming sophomore to find a new home for his talents.

Combat Ducks defensive back Peyton Woodyard, right, breaks up a pass intended for Fighting Ducks tight end Andrew Olesh during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Andrew Olesh, Sophomore, Tight End

Speaking of promising talent that could find themselves fighting behind more talented depth, Penn State sophomore transfer Andrew Olesh. Though Olesh shared he transferred to the Ducks to develop in a proven program, he'll also be competing with senior star Jamari Johnson and senior Clemson transfer Markus Dixon for game reps during the 2026 season (who are expected to be the No. 1 and No. 2 TE's).

"There's a lot of opportunity," Olesh said during Oregon's media day. "Just look at the tight ends who've came through Oregon, who've developed here … you've got a lot of different guys. It gives me confidence to where if you come here and do what you need to do and you develop, you'll be a really good tight end."

Potentially, if Olesh doesn't find himself excelling above freshman stand-out Kendra Harrison, freshman Dayton Raiola, or junior Oregon veteran A.J. Pugliano, there's a chance transfer portal conversations may start to chatter.

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) catches the kickoff against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jett Washington, Freshman, Safety

There's been plenty of hype surrounding Las Vegas, Nevada native and Oregon freshman safety Jett Washington. The five-star ESPN, 247Sports, PrepStar and Rivals pickup for Oregon and the nephew of NBA icon Kobe Bryant continues to go viral on social media for his lineage as well as the excitement his multiple state title winning high school resume brings to Eugene.

With the 2026 off season departure of Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman, the Ducks are about to find out which player can fill some big shoes. Minnesota junior transfer Koi Perich and veteran Duck junior Aaron Flowers seem to be the most likely, with both having an extra year of eligibility if they wish to use them.

There's also long-time Duck and junior Peyton Woodyard, sophomore Trey McNutt who's returning from a season-ending injury from his 2025 freshman season, plus fellow freshmen (both four-stars) Devin Jackson, Xavier Lherrisse.

That's a lot of names to juggle for playing time.

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