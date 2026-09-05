Which Oregon Ducks Players Need Bigger Roles to Avoid Future Transfer Questions
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The Oregon Ducks football squad enters the 2026 season with a wealth of talent throughout the (unreleased as of the Boise State game) depth chart. From returning veterans to promising young blood, coach Dan Lanning and crew have quite the task when it comes to divvying out playing time.
Of course, navigating which players get on the field versus which sit out includes consideration to the NCAA Transfer Portal. So, prior to the Ducks' kickoff at Boise State, let's examine which athletes could find themselves in the transfer portal dialogue come January and fleeting field appearances.
Jalen Lott, Freshman, Wide Receiver
To be honest, freshmen receivers Messiah Hampton and Gatlin Bair could also find themselves on this list alongside Jalen Lott, but Lott is the example here.
Due to the sheer depth at the receiver position with returning sophomore Dakorien Moore and junior Jeremiah McClellan sticking around after senior Evan Stewart and UAB transfer senior Iverson Hooks age out of eligibility after the 2026 season, it's safe to say at least one of the 13 remaining receivers going into 2027 will find a new program.
For a young receiver like Lott, who signed with Oregon as a five-star high school recruit via 247 Composite and Rivals, there's a chance that a lack of field time could push the then incoming sophomore to find a new home for his talents.
Andrew Olesh, Sophomore, Tight End
Speaking of promising talent that could find themselves fighting behind more talented depth, Penn State sophomore transfer Andrew Olesh. Though Olesh shared he transferred to the Ducks to develop in a proven program, he'll also be competing with senior star Jamari Johnson and senior Clemson transfer Markus Dixon for game reps during the 2026 season (who are expected to be the No. 1 and No. 2 TE's).
"There's a lot of opportunity," Olesh said during Oregon's media day. "Just look at the tight ends who've came through Oregon, who've developed here … you've got a lot of different guys. It gives me confidence to where if you come here and do what you need to do and you develop, you'll be a really good tight end."
Potentially, if Olesh doesn't find himself excelling above freshman stand-out Kendra Harrison, freshman Dayton Raiola, or junior Oregon veteran A.J. Pugliano, there's a chance transfer portal conversations may start to chatter.
Jett Washington, Freshman, Safety
There's been plenty of hype surrounding Las Vegas, Nevada native and Oregon freshman safety Jett Washington. The five-star ESPN, 247Sports, PrepStar and Rivals pickup for Oregon and the nephew of NBA icon Kobe Bryant continues to go viral on social media for his lineage as well as the excitement his multiple state title winning high school resume brings to Eugene.
With the 2026 off season departure of Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman, the Ducks are about to find out which player can fill some big shoes. Minnesota junior transfer Koi Perich and veteran Duck junior Aaron Flowers seem to be the most likely, with both having an extra year of eligibility if they wish to use them.
There's also long-time Duck and junior Peyton Woodyard, sophomore Trey McNutt who's returning from a season-ending injury from his 2025 freshman season, plus fellow freshmen (both four-stars) Devin Jackson, Xavier Lherrisse.
That's a lot of names to juggle for playing time.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.