What Oregon’s NFL Stars Are Saying Before Penn State Clash
As the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions prepare to play one of the biggest college football games of the regular season, a couple of former Ducks are sounding off on social media.
Former Oregon Ducks Speak Out Before Penn State White Out
Currently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson posted a picture of himself holding the Big Ten Championship Game MVP trophy after the Ducks beat Penn State to win the 2024 conference title. Leading up to the rematch in 2025, Johnson captioned the photo "Friendly reminder" with two exclamation points.
Johnson finished the 2024 matchup against Penn State with 11 receptions for 181 yards and one touchdown en route to winning the Big Ten Championship Game MVP.
Former Ducks receiver Traeshon Holden also posted a picture of himself holding the Big Ten Championship trophy on the flight back from Indianapolis, Indiana. Holden captioned his photo, "Just a reminder gang" with two laughing emojis.
Additionally, former Ducks receiver Dontae Manning intercepted Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in 2024. Manning posted a picture of himself returning the interception against the Nittany Lions, and he tagged Allar in the photo.
Johnson is currently with the Buccaneers after being drafted in the seventh round by Tampa Bay. Holden signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, and he signed with the team's practice squad after being waived in August. As for Manning, he most recently signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent after he spent stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts.
While Johnson, Manning, and Holden can't back up their words in 2025, the Ducks are looking to defend their bragging rights over Penn State.
Oregon vs. Penn State Preview
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been known to use anything as motivation for his team, but will Penn State coach James Franklin use the posts from the former Ducks as bulletin board material?
MORE: What Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniform Combo Says About The National Brand
MORE: What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Did at Practice to Prepare for Penn State White Out
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State At White Out
With the White Out environment, top-ranked matchup, and prime time kickoff, it's safe to say that both teams will be motivated heading into Saturday evening.
For Oregon, the rematch features a number of new faces, namely quarterback Dante Moore leading the Ducks in 2025. For Penn State, a number of Nittany Lions were on the team in 2024 and have a chance at revenge.
Will Oregon have a receiver break out against Penn State like Johnson did in 2024?
With the injury to star receiver Evan Stewart, the best candidates are most likely Ducks wide receivers Malik Benson and Dakorien Moore. Unheralded receivers like Jeremiah McClellan and Justius Lowe could also make an impact if the Nittany Lions take away the top options in Oregon's offense.
How Ducks quarterback Dante Moore handles the pressure of Penn State's White Out will be one of the biggest keys of the game. Can Moore do his part to back up the pre-game talk from Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, and Dontae Manning?
According to DraftKings, Penn State is favored by 3.5 points over Oregon.
The prime time matchup will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.